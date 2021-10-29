 Skip to main content
Portage native Rusty Schieber has US wheelchair curling team in bronze medal at World Championships
WHEELCHAIR CURLING

Portage native Rusty Schieber has US wheelchair curling team in bronze medal at World Championships

The United States wheelchair curling team, under coach and Portage native Rusty Schieber, will play for the bronze medal Saturday at the 2021 Kuntai World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Beijing, China.

The United States rink, comprised of Matthew Thums (skip), Stephen Emt (vice-skip), David Samsa (second), Pamela Wilson (first) and Batoyun Uranchimeg (alternate) will meet the Russian Curling Federation after falling to China in Friday’s semifinals.

In the semifinals, the two teams played to a 3-3 tie through the first three ends, but China quickly took command, scoring three with the hammer in the fourth to seize a 6-3 lead. The United States fought to get back into but could only trade points over the final four ends to suffer an 8-5 defeat.

The American team, which was one of three teams to finish round robin play 8-3, was relegated to the qualification round against Canada, where it grinded out a 6-4 win.

