PREP BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Hasler steps down as Reedsburg head coach

Reedsburg Area High School boys track and field coach Phil Hasler is stepping down after 16 years in the position.

Hasler announced the decision Monday morning, tweeting "Thanks to the athletes, coaches, my family and the community of Reedsburg for making the experiences memorable. While I won't be at the finish line, I'll never be far away."

Hasler's final season was canceled, as practice for the 2020 track season had just started when COVID-19 wiped out all WIAA sports this spring.

Reedsburg's final full season under Hasler ended with the boys' team taking second at the Badger North Conference meet and qualifying for the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state meet in three events. Senior Jacob Dregney took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (0:14.86) and 14th in the 300 hurdles (0:40.34) while senior Nick Crary finished sixth in the triple jump (45-04.75).

