PREP FOOTBALL: Randolph ready to build off 2019 success

Tom Chase knows his way around a football field. And he for sure knows how to get the best out of his players, as he’s been either an assistant or head coach at the high school and college ranks for 32 seasons.
Chase led Randolph to a 7-3 overall record and a 3-2 Trailways Small Conference record a year ago, which earned them a birth in the Division 7 playoffs. Randolph’s playoff run ended with a 10-7 overtime loss to Catholic Central in the first round.
On the first day of practice this season, Chase noticed his Rockets came ready with a chip on their shoulder from last year’s early playoff exit.
“This year, I think it was our preparedness and readiness,” said Chase, who prior to coming to Randolph had spent the previous four years as an assistant coach at Ripon College, and from 1992 to 2014, he was the head coach at Weyauwega-Fremont. “Last year, when I first walked in here, I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ because I was coming from the college ranks. We’ve got so far to go. This year it’s the readiness, because they have one year of what we did last year. The readiness was so much better. We picked up right where we left off.”
With a season that is getting ready to start a month later than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chase said he’s excited to see what his team of about 40 players has to prove.
“Whether we’re playing one game, or seven, or if they have some kind of a postseason, which they may, our goal is to come and compete and have a chance to win in the end,” Chase said. “That’s what we want to do. Hopefully we get to that point. Our schedule is tougher than it was last year. We have to get to that point.”
The Rockets were 4-1 in games decided by 6 points or less last season.
“Last year, they knew how to win,” Chase said. “They won close games last year. When we get into those positions (like) last year, we have to be able to build off that success and win this year.”
But after having a successful 2019 season with the Rockets and finding out there would be a fall season for his team, Chase said he’s most excited about his squad — which returns 17 starters — having the opportunity of being able to play football in 2020.
“I don’t want to say salivating, but we were hoping we would get a chance to play this year, because we have so many really good seniors we have coming back,” Chase said. “It would’ve been a shame if they wouldn’t have had a chance to play some games this year. We’re really happy just to get a day in, and then we’re hoping to get the next day, and maybe get enough to where we can get a game in. Then if we get one, maybe we get another game in.”
Chase said many of the players on the team have been a joy to coach.
“There’s been a lot of just those same kids that are coach’s dreams. There’s not just one or two, there’s like 40,” he said. “They all come to work every day. They don’t complain. They get after it. They say, ‘Yes sir coach, we’ll do this.’ They just work. It’s been such a treat for me, I’m getting up there in my career and getting older, to be at Randolph. It’s been so much fun. The kids come in and they want to work. And they want to play. They want to learn, and they do.”
Jax Rataczak is one of the players who will be expected to lead the way. Last year, he proved to be one of the best defensive ends in the conference, earning All-Trailways Small Conference first team honors. Chase has high regards for Rataczak, because he’s now taking on a new role on offense, stepping in for 2019 graduate Brady DeVries at tight end, leaving Zach Paul as the starting fullback.
Rataczak and Paul are just two examples of a plethora of talented skill players returning for quarterback Brayden Haffele to have at his disposal. Chase likes the athleticism and wingspan of Sam Grieger as a receiving threat who can be a play-maker.
“He’s very intelligent. He’s got physical tools to become an awesome player,” Chase said. “What we have to do is find ways to get him the ball. We’re so run orientated that we have to invent some ways to make sure he can get some touches. He can win a game for us just on a catch or two.”
Chase wants to try to give Jordan Tietz around 10-12 carries a game and throw him a few passes to go along with Rataczak, Paul and Grieger. Chase also likes Logan VanderGalien, who will compete for time in the backfield.
“My predicament is that we’ve got play-makers all over to try to be able to get them a chance to win a game for us,” Chase said. “We’ve got all of these kids that we have to get the ball to. That’s our challenge to make sure they can actually do somethings.”
Also earning some playing time for the Rockets is Caden Spores. Chase said the senior made a big impression with his work ethic his first three days of practice, and hasn’t let up since. From effort alone, Chase said Spores has earned playing time on defense as a corner or safety, but will for sure play special teams.
“Just in the three days I saw, his effort, attitude needs to be rewarded. You get things out of kids by finding some kind of reward for them. Their hard work can be rewarded,” Chase said, who also mentioned Andrew Stephenson as someone who has earned playing time on special teams through his hard work. “We find some kind of reward for those kids that’s going to make them work even harder to try to get something else. We dangle that carrot out there for some of those kids that can help us.”
