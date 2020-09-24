PREP FOOTBALL: Randolph ready to build off 2019 success

“Whether we’re playing one game, or seven, or if they have some kind of a postseason, which they may, our goal is to come and compete and have a chance to win in the end,” Chase said. “That’s what we want to do. Hopefully we get to that point. Our schedule is tougher than it was last year. We have to get to that point.”

The Rockets were 4-1 in games decided by 6 points or less last season.

“Last year, they knew how to win,” Chase said. “They won close games last year. When we get into those positions (like) last year, we have to be able to build off that success and win this year.”

But after having a successful 2019 season with the Rockets and finding out there would be a fall season for his team, Chase said he’s most excited about his squad — which returns 17 starters — having the opportunity of being able to play football in 2020.

“I don’t want to say salivating, but we were hoping we would get a chance to play this year, because we have so many really good seniors we have coming back,” Chase said. “It would’ve been a shame if they wouldn’t have had a chance to play some games this year. We’re really happy just to get a day in, and then we’re hoping to get the next day, and maybe get enough to where we can get a game in. Then if we get one, maybe we get another game in.”