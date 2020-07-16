PREP FOOTBALL: Trickey enjoys return to Portage with his quarterback camp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Jeff Trickey had to find a new home for one of his two-day quarterback camps after Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible to hold it there, one place immediately came to mind.

Trickey lived in Portage as a kid before moving in the 5th grade. If Trickey could find a way to bring his work to his hometown, he was going to do it.

“We looked just outside of Dane County and the first thing I wanted was, if I could come to my home and revisit some of the place I grew up, I’m going to take a shot,” Trickey said on Thursday, during the second day of the camp that was being held on the practice fields behind Portage High School.

Trickey got a hold of Portage head football coach Shane Haak, and it turns out Haak and Portage athletic director Ed Carlson were more than happy to host one of Trickey’s highly-respected camps.

The camp had 40 high schoolers participating, and began with a four-hour session on Wednesday before it wrapped up with four more hours of instruction on Thursday. And when Trickey wasn’t busy leading the camp, he was taking a trip down memory lane.