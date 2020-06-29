PREP SPORTS: Baraboo Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Baraboo High School Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was scheduled to take place in late September during the school’s homecoming weekend, has been postponed one year according to athletic director Jim Langkamp.

In a press release sent last week, Langkamp said the decision to postpone the event was made due to “the uncertainty of limitations on gathering sizes created by the (COVID-19) pandemic.”

The next Hall of Fame induction for a yet-to-be-selected class, will now take place during the school’s 2021 homecoming festivities.

The induction of new hall of fame members typically happens every-other year during homecoming weekend. This year’s homecoming game against Fort Atkinson is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25.

The last time the Hall of Fame welcomed new members was in 2018, when Kathy Cemensky Allen, Harry Haslanger, William Leidholdt, Chuck Marking and Chuck Ritzenthaler were part of a five-person class that was inducted.