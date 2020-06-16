PREP SPORTS: Reedsburg hires new football, cross country coaches

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reedsburg Area High School will enter 2020-21 with several new head coaches.

Athletic director Bryan Yager announced the hiring of four coaches Tuesday. Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich have been hired as co-head football coaches, while Brandi Durst has been named the girls cross country coach and Calvin Snitker the boys cross country coach.

Hobbs, a physical education teacher, and Riberich, will replace Brian Pottinger, who stepped down after an 8-3 season in 2019 — his 14th season leading Reedsburg. The Beavers went 87-63 during his tenure, including an 11-3 2009 season that ended with a 34-27 win over West De Pere in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game. Pottinger, who took over for Clint Beyer in 2006, led the Beavers to eight postseason appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2008, as well as Badger North Conference titles in 2009 and 2013.

Reedsburg's final game under Pottinger was a 20-0 loss to DeForest, the eventual state champions, in the second round of the 2019 Division 3 playoffs.

Reedsburg cross country will get a pair of new coaches after a 2019 season that saw the Beavers take sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Badger North. Kory Boughton coached the boys last year, while Nicole Bruer led the girls.