PREP SPORTS: WIAA Board of Control delays fall sports seasons; plans to give spring opportunities for affected schools

Creating a fall sports season and giving opportunities to student-athletes was on the top of the WIAA Board of Control’s list at Thursday’s special business meeting.
The Board of Control also sought to be mindful of health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an examination of when “lower-risk” and “higher-risk” fall sports should begin and a decision to delay the season’s start.
In the end, the virtual three-hour meeting culminated with the Board of Control approving a plan for the 2020-21 school year to start practice for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country Aug. 17, while football, boys soccer, and girls and boys volleyball can begin practice Sept. 7.
The motion, made by District 2 representative Scott Winch, of Stratford, also included language which would provide schools and conferences that are unable to play this fall, potential opportunities in the upcoming spring season. The WIAA will finalize those details at a later date.
“The WIAA has given us the framework, but there are certainly many questions that still need answers,” Portage athletic director Ed Carlson wrote in a statement to the Daily Register.
“Our school district team will work together with health professionals to find solutions that allow us to provide the co-curricular opportunities that are so important to many of our students. Our number one priority will be educating our students, families, coaches, and advisors on the best practice to mitigate the risks of the coronavirus.”
District 7 representative Phil Ertl, of Wauwatosa East, proposed an amendment to move “higher-risk” sports to Aug. 24, but it was defeated, 9-2.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson was in favor of having fall sports because he believes it is important for student-athletes to have as many opportunities to participate as possible during this time.
Anderson, advocating flexibility and creativity, said during Thursday’s virtual meeting, “Let’s do our best to find a way.”
He said he understood some will be happy and some will be disappointed with Thursday’s decision. Lodi football coach Dave Puls shared Anderson’s sentiments.
“With a lot of the communities not having the opportunities to get together and do any contact days in the month of July, the decision to push it back seemed logical,” Puls said. “At the same time, there’s different dates for different communities that work better than others, so it’s not a one size fits all, and they said that many times.
“As far as football goes, I personally wouldn’t have minded starting on Aug. 17 instead of Sept. 7, but I’m okay with anything that gives us a chance. I want these kids to have a chance.”
The WIAA canceled the end of the girls basketball and boys basketball postseasons prior to completion in March, then canceled spring sports competitions and state tournaments last spring due to concerns about COVID-19.
WIAA fall sports include boys and girls cross country, 11-man and eight-man football, boys soccer, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis and boys and girls volleyball.
The Board of Control, which has its next regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 14, addressed a proposal to move fall sports to the spring of 2021 and shift spring sports to the summer.
But the decision to move ahead in the fall was approved.
Practices for fall sports were scheduled to begin in August, starting with football. The first day permitted to hand out football equipment was originally scheduled to be Aug. 3, with the first practices permitted Aug. 4 and games starting Aug. 20. That now will be delayed.
The other previously scheduled starting dates for practices were girls golf Aug. 10, girls swimming and diving Aug. 11, girls tennis Aug. 11, boys and girls volleyball Aug. 17, boys and girls cross country Aug. 17 and boys soccer Aug. 17. Under the approved plan, only boys and girls cross country remains the same.
“It was, I think, what we were kind of expecting. The delay wasn’t the road I thought they were going to go, but with all the proposals I wasn’t exactly sure what was going to happen,” Portage volleyball coach Kristin Maass said. “I’m still trying to figure out how this is going to work as far as having a season, but I’m excited for my kids that they’re hoping a season is possible, in whatever capacity that might look like.”
The Board of Control ultimately passed on a proposal from administrators in the southwest portion of the state for the upcoming year only, which suggested a delay in all falls ports until the spring of 2021. That proposal would have had fall sports begin in March and end in May, while spring sports would have begun at the end of May and extend past the end of the school year into July.
The proposal had support because it sought to offer three sports seasons, in case the fall sports season might be interrupted or not played.
“There’s pros and cons to all the proposals out there, and what I’ve said all along to our coaches and administrative team is that we just need to work together and find the best solution, no matter the circumstances,” said Carlson, who is also the Portage girls golf head coach.
“This is an uncertain time and it has been an uncertain time, so you just have to adjust, do the best you can and always have your number one priority as the interests of the students.”
Other concerns raised about that scenario included there being a shortage of coaches, officials and facilities/fields/courts if seasons were moved; graduating seniors might not wish to play summer sports; there could be transportation difficulties; and there would be conflicts for athletes trying to decide between playing for their high school or their AAU, club and travel teams.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Big Eight Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions won’t be named during the fall sports season, news that came after league athletic directors had a virtual meeting that afternoon.
The Big Eight, comprised of mostly schools in Dane County, became the first conference in the state to make such a decision.
Carlson is set to meet with the other 15 athletic directors from the Badger Conference on Monday, and believes some schools will face more severe restrictions given the fact the league is spread over six counties.
“It’s a matter of flexibility and trying to come up with the best thing possible, but we’ll work together,” he said. “It’s a great group of professionals and we’re just going to try to make a plan and do the best we can. It’s short notice, but we’ll make do and do whatever it takes.”
So far, student-athletes themselves have shown they’re willing to do what it takes as well. While she hasn’t held contact days, Maass and the Warriors have stayed in touch and players are doing virtual workouts and competing in a summer league at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
The Blue Devils already held all five of their contact days this summer, wrapping up with back-to-back nights this past Monday and Tuesday. Puls, who was sure to follow protocols and made sanitization buckets for each of his coaches, including hand sanitizer, cleaning spray, cleaning wipes, gloves and disposable masks, said his players’ attitudes were phenomenal and “have been extremely receptive to it.”
“They’ll do anything; they would wear facial coverings and play with them, even if it restricts their breathing, if it meant they could play football. I think you can say that about every kid that plays football in the state; they want it bad and every kid that plays volleyball or soccer would probably say the same thing,” he said.
