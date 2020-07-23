PREP SPORTS: WIAA Board of Control delays fall sports seasons; plans to give spring opportunities for affected schools

The Board of Control ultimately passed on a proposal from administrators in the southwest portion of the state for the upcoming year only, which suggested a delay in all falls ports until the spring of 2021. That proposal would have had fall sports begin in March and end in May, while spring sports would have begun at the end of May and extend past the end of the school year into July.

The proposal had support because it sought to offer three sports seasons, in case the fall sports season might be interrupted or not played.

“There’s pros and cons to all the proposals out there, and what I’ve said all along to our coaches and administrative team is that we just need to work together and find the best solution, no matter the circumstances,” said Carlson, who is also the Portage girls golf head coach.

“This is an uncertain time and it has been an uncertain time, so you just have to adjust, do the best you can and always have your number one priority as the interests of the students.”