PREP SPORTS: WIAA Board of Control delays fall sports seasons; plans to give spring opportunities for affected schools

The Board of Control ultimately passed on a proposal from administrators in the southwest portion of the state for the upcoming year only, which suggested a delay in all fall sports until the spring of 2021. That proposal would have had fall sports begin in March and end in May, while spring sports would have begun at the end of May and extend past the end of the school year into July.

The proposal had support because it sought to offer three sports seasons, in case the fall sports season might be interrupted or not played.

“I was (leaning) more towards delaying rather than pushing to spring, because just talking to some of the spring coaches I’ve coached with or just coach spring sports in general, they weren’t too fond of pushing everything back from their stance,” Janke said. “I was happy with the delayed decision and it allows for some kind of normalcy, I hope, and it gives us four or five extra weeks to look at this and put together a solid plan, to really know that this is going to work and be safe for our kids.”

Practices for fall sports were scheduled to begin in August, starting with football. The first day permitted to hand out football equipment was originally scheduled to be Aug. 3, with the first practices permitted Aug. 4 and games starting Aug. 20. That now will be delayed.