PREP SPORTS: WIAA decides to keep fall sports seasons, approves alternate spring season

MADISON — The WIAA will forge ahead with its plans to have sports in the state this fall.

And for schools that cannot play this fall due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an alternative spring season for fall sports was examined and approved during the 2-hour, 43-minute WIAA Board of Control meeting Friday morning.

Six options were presented by the WIAA executive staff to the Board of Control and outlined by assistant director Stephanie Hauser.

WIAA executive director Dave Anderson and the executive staff recommended an alternative fall option that maintained fall sports, but also provided schools that cannot play fall sports the option to move those sports to the spring.

That was approved by an 11-0 vote by the Board of Control.

That will give the WIAA four sports seasons during the 2020-21 school year — the delayed fall season, which will have permit practices to begin for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country Monday and practices for football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball to start Sept. 7; the winter season; the alternative spring season; and the traditional spring season. Girls golf is the first sport scheduled to start competitions on Thursday.