PREP SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie, Baraboo swimmers receive all-state honors

A number of Sauk Prairie and Baraboo high school swimmers have earned all-state recognition for their work in the pool and in the classroom during the 2019-20 school year.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-State Banquet, the WISCA still recognized individuals for a swim year that was able to be completed before the coronavirus wiped out the final months of high school sports.
Five members of Sauk Prairie’s swim teams received academic all-state honors — Casey Vande Hey and Mason Gassman from the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys’ team and Summer Acker, Alexa Judd and Abbey McCumber from the Sauk Prairie girls’ team. Vande Hey was also named an academic all-American by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
The boys’ season this winter also saw Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights swimmers earn honorable mention all-state recognition in two events — the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 100 breaststroke. Sam King, Jordan Chao, Adam Stecker and Matthew Loy earned the honor by taking fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.61) at the WIAA Division 2 swim meet February in Madison. King, a freshman, took fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.17). Elkhorn won the 200 freestyle relay (1:26.16), while DeForest’s Ben Ramminger won the 100 breaststroke (:56.55).
The Sauk Prairie girls swam to all-state recognition in the 200 freestyle relay last November, with Kassandra Miller, Ashley Pape, Cora Dunnum and Judd touching the wall in 1:40.22 to take third in Division 2. Edgewood set a meet record of 1:34.76 to win the state title.
Baraboo also came away from 2019-20 with multiple Division 2 honors. Aidan Lohr, Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Ethan Klingenmeyer earned all-state honors by taking second in the boys’ 200 medley relay (1:35.90). Lohr also won the state title in the 100 backstroke (:48.05) and 100 freestyle (:45.67), while also earning all-state honors in the 200 individual medley (1:53.33). Jakob Lemke, Seth Hittman, Hamm and Lohr were honorable mention in the 400 freestyle relay (3:18.42), while Laux was honorable mention in the 100 breaststroke (:59.67).
The Baraboo girls received all-state recognition in four events, led by Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz’s third-place finish at state in the girls’ 200 medley relay (1:48.59). Lohr also earned honorable mention in the 100 butterfly (:58.52) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.07), while Gneiser was honorable mention in the 200 IM (2:11.69).
