PREP SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie, Baraboo swimmers receive all-state honors

A number of Sauk Prairie and Baraboo high school swimmers have earned all-state recognition for their work in the pool and in the classroom during the 2019-20 school year.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-State Banquet, the WISCA still recognized individuals for a swim year that was able to be completed before the coronavirus wiped out the final months of high school sports.

Five members of Sauk Prairie’s swim teams received academic all-state honors — Casey Vande Hey and Mason Gassman from the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys’ team and Summer Acker, Alexa Judd and Abbey McCumber from the Sauk Prairie girls’ team. Vande Hey was also named an academic all-American by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

The boys’ season this winter also saw Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights swimmers earn honorable mention all-state recognition in two events — the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 100 breaststroke. Sam King, Jordan Chao, Adam Stecker and Matthew Loy earned the honor by taking fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.61) at the WIAA Division 2 swim meet February in Madison. King, a freshman, took fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.17). Elkhorn won the 200 freestyle relay (1:26.16), while DeForest’s Ben Ramminger won the 100 breaststroke (:56.55).