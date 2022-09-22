Ample opportunities abound for everyone to embrace autumn

There are things here for everyone who wants to embrace fall’s fantastic weather, outdoors opportunities, happiness and healthy living.

Bob Nack, long time Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist, is now the Natural Resources program supervisor of Wisconsin’s R-3. The three R’s are recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters, anglers, trappers, and shooting sports.

R-3, a national movement, focuses on maintaining and increasing participation in outdoors areas. Learn to hunt programs, one part of R-3, were part of the DNR’s effort before R-3 got going in Wisconsin. By title, we all fall into one of those R’s such as reactivation if we stopped taking time to enjoy autumn going splendor by leaves changing and then leaf peeping.

Most are retention R’s actively engaged in hunting deer as of last Saturday, using a bow, crossbow and I suppose even a camera or a truck to drive down country roads and observe bucks now out of velvet.

And lastly recruitment, starting young hunters, usually, begins by getting into any of the dozens of outdoors activities.

Nack reminds us that getting outdoors is a good thing, physically and mentally. “It also creates great memories and great traditions, including meeting up with friends for a squirrel hunt or a last cast at brook and brown trout before the Oct. 15 closing.

Bret Schultz is clearly in a retention stage and not needing much trout fishing help to stay there fishing from Jan. 1 of any year to Oct. 15 when the inland trout season closes.

“Hoppers should be good flies until a good freeze and even then fish still know what a hopper is or at least that it’s food,” Bret said. “The creek levels are good; the water’s clear and nights are cooler so I’m trying to get underneath a bit more. It’s still a jungle out there and will be throughout the season.

Brook trout are likely to look a bit brighter leading up to the spawn. The fishing window is smaller, noon to 4 p.m., about like last April.

“It’s beginning to wind down and a bit melancholy thinking the 15th it’s over until January. But there’s garden and lawn to put down,” he said. “And January 1 isn’t that far ahead so it’s time to tie a few bugs.”

Those who have been pushing autumn a bit or bear hunting in the north have seen a few ruffed grouse but most are saving bird hunting in the Chequamegon until into October. Bear hunting has been good.

Sturgeon anglers continue to hit parts of the Wisconsin River, where Wally Bamfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game has registered seven fish, the largest 66.25 inches, weighing 63 pounds. Muskies continue to chase lures, he said.

License sales have finally picked up, as seasons continue to open. The youth duck season last weekend attracted some young hunters to Gov. Dodge State Park and they departed with a few birds. The Southern Zone regular duck season opens Oct. 1 with the first split being Oct. 10-14.

Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage, says he’s beginning to smell fall and a few more colors are showing in blooms and berries. Acorns, walnuts and hickory nuts are beginning to fall.

Without sending deer hunters all in the same direction, Williams often begins with public land saying asking to hunt on private last should start about the time farmers are planting or cutting first crop hay. Some farmers appreciate a helping hand during harvest time, too.

Even with the major openings of archery deer, wild turkey, squirrel and ruffed grouse, license outlet still do not have paper copies of the Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet. It is, however available on the DNR’s web site. The season forecast pamphlet is also on the web site and will not be printed in paper form.

Autumn colors continue to show well in blooms of goldenrod, bottle gentian, Joe-pye weed, asters, sunflowers, corn, tobacco and soybean crop fields and numerous fruits including grapes, woodbine, bittersweet and rose hips, giving viewers purple, blue, orange and red colors.

Wild cucumber fruits are beginning to mature.

The common hitchhiking plant parts are mostly ready to grab hold of a shirt, gloves, pants and boot laces.

Most ginseng berries have fallen, but the leaves are beginning to yellow, making the plants stand out even without the red fruits.

Maitake (hen-of-the-woods), sulphur shelf (chicken-of-the-woods), puffballs and golden oyster mushrooms are being picked and preserved, mostly by freezing and drying.

It’s not too early to begin getting bird feeders read to fill. Consider picking some walnuts and hickory nuts to crack and toss out for squirrels to keep them away from bird feeders. Nut meats need not be taken out of the shell unless they’re being kept for human consumption.