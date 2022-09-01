Autumn’s influence uplifts outdoor recreationalists

Autumn is special to many Wisconsinites, particularly those who recreate by hiking, hunting, biking, fishing, camping and simply touring places.

Why such an allure to be outside, sometimes with little more than lakes, rivers, forests and savannas tucked between the fields and pastures?

“To me it’s summer’s lime-green exploding into colors for my eyes to feast on for a month or more,” says Haddie McLean, at the UW-Madison Physics Department’s “The Wonder of Physics” program. “That’s one of a lot of things that attract us to autumn. It’s so comfortable, gone with high humidity and in with the cool, crisp, easy-to-breathe surroundings.”

“Everyone seems to be in a good mood; for some it’s the hunting seasons coming up,” said Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe. And Brent Drake likes, as many do, the start of leaves changing colors. “The greens are going away and bow hunting is about to begin.”

“I was driving down by the road and saw the blue-gray water in a nearby river,” said Wayne Smith in Lafayette County. “It’s so peaceful; I just want to go catfishing.”

Wally Bamfi’s three black Labrador retrievers give him a signal, sniffing the air, looking up at the sky when geese go over. “It’s time to get the dogs off the couch and exercise and re-train the dogs and their master, too.”

No matter when the venue, autumn is there to encourage.

“Each Wisconsin season has its hobbyists that welcome that part of the year, but autumn seems to have more than its share. I was in a store where some fall flowers were delivered and two customers walked over and smelled them and then smiled and the flowers weren’t even for them,” said Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage.

Something about autumn makes us all smile, be happy, and bathe in the colors, coolness, and calm with excitement, but at a relaxed pace.

Mourning dove, early teal and Canada goose, sturgeon and ginseng seasons have or will begin as September rolls through. Ahead are squirrel, ruffed grouse, crow, turkey, archery and bear seasons on or before Sept. 17.

Regulations and forecasts continue to flow from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Shooting ranges have established hours. There continues to be supply glitches, especially with ammunition. A new hold up, according to Brent Drake, at Boscobel’s Tall Tails, is tree stands for archers, turkey hunters and photographers. “I keep hearing, ‘out of stock, out of stock,’” he said. “On the other hand, it was a quiet summer on rattlesnake sightings and sounds.”

“This is the best time for muskies, but then all the fishermen know that,” Williams added. “And the apple and nut trees are loaded. Most of the farmers’ crops look good.”

“We’re going to see a lot of traffic in Sauk City this weekend with the hook and line sturgeon season,” Bamfi says. “We registered more than 20 of the huge fish at Wilderness Fish and Game last year.”

Deer, which have a continuous season regarding interest, have brought out some illegal shooting even before the Sept. 17 opener and at night. “If you see something, or know something, say something,” most hunters and DNR field wardens are encouraging.

“Low water levels in many places continue to worry trappers and waterfowl hunters,” said Smith, an avid trapper education person.

Wilderness Fish and Game is planning a Sept, 23 fishing electronics seminar 6-8 p.m. at the store in Sauk City. Cost is $40, with prizes and hands-on equipment training.

Southern Wisconsin is known for field and forest diversity, which reduces somewhat an opportunity to see miles of golden glows from a highway. But there are and will be ample opportunities, many equal to a solid sugar maple forest.

Already some leaves and leaflets have changed and are beginning to fall. Colorful fruit abound for picking, eating and admiring. Ample rain sent mushrooms, in brown, dark blue, white, orange, red and yellow tones, marshalling nutrients for spore production and large fruiting bodies.

Fall blooms, particularly blues, yellows, purples, and whites, are part of autumn’s color scheme, too. These arrays of color are far and wide in fields, forests, marshes, lakes, and roadsides.