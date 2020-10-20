Beaver Dam resident Buck Gradel, son, grandson add to family treasure chest with special night on softball diamond in late July

Buck Gradel turns 70 today, and he’s spent many summer nights over the last 50 or so of those years on the softball diamonds.

The one he spent on July 28 turned out to be a bit of an early birthday present.

Not only did the lifelong Beaver Dam resident go 3-for-4 at the plate, he also was the catcher — for his son, Craig, who was pitching. And Buck’s grandson Gage Ashland — who is Craig’s nephew — also played in the game.

Together, the three of them went a combined 9-for-12 in their Stooge’s Bar team’s win over Mayville Engineering Corporation (MEC) West. It was quite the thrill for Buck.

“It was pretty cool,” he said. “It was the only game I played in this year because they always had enough guys, but they were short guys that night so I had to catch. Otherwise I was just there as a base coach and watching.”

Buck’s three hits were all singles and came in typical Buck fashion, his son said.