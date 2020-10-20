Beaver Dam resident Buck Gradel, son, grandson add to family treasure chest with special night on softball diamond in late July

Buck Gradel turns 70 today, and he’s spent many summer nights over the last 50 or so of those years on the softball diamonds.
The one he spent on July 28 turned out to be a bit of an early birthday present.
Not only did the lifelong Beaver Dam resident go 3-for-4 at the plate, he also was the catcher — for his son, Craig, who was pitching. And Buck’s grandson Gage Ashland — who is Craig’s nephew — also played in the game.
Together, the three of them went a combined 9-for-12 in their Stooge’s Bar team’s win over Mayville Engineering Corporation (MEC) West. It was quite the thrill for Buck.
“It was pretty cool,” he said. “It was the only game I played in this year because they always had enough guys, but they were short guys that night so I had to catch. Otherwise I was just there as a base coach and watching.”
Buck’s three hits were all singles and came in typical Buck fashion, his son said.
“My dad didn’t take any batting practice but every time he came up to bat, he did the same thing he always did — hit a line drive down the third base line,” Craig said. “Everybody knew him for that and knows him for that — down the third base line, down the third base line, down the third base line, that’s where my dad hits the ball.”
Meantime, Craig hit for the cycle while going a perfect 4-for-4.
“That was my first time ever hitting for the cycle,” Craig said. “To have that, our team won, my nephew played well and my dad did exceptional … yeah, it was a special night.”
Craig likened pitching to his dad to a son playing catch with his father while growing up — a “bond,” Craig said.
The Stooge’s Bar team played in the Tuesday rec league — there’s also men’s Tuesday and men’s Thursday leagues — offered by Beaver Dam Community Services and Activities and Stooge’s won the regular season league championship as well as the league tournament championship.
For Buck — a substitute on the team — it marked the continuation of a long and successful softball career in Beaver Dam.
“I’ve been playing since the 60s,” he said. “I played on one of the better teams in Beaver Dam back in the day. I’ve played a lot of softball — almost every weekend from ’68 to about ’92.”
Buck listed off some of the teams he’s played for over the years, which he said included The Roost in the 60s, Pizza Villa in the early 70s, Downtown Bar in the 70s, 80s and 90s, Sport Haus in the 90s, Kaul Refrigeration in the 90s and most recently for Stooge’s from the 90s until now.
“The big rivalry back then was Jerry’s Tap and Downtown Sports Bar — those were the two better teams in Beaver Dam,” he said of his heyday in the 70s and 80s. “They beat us most of the time.”
For Craig, the chance to get out on the diamond with his dad that late July night three months ago was a moment he’ll cherish.
“I would say it was nothing short of an awesome feeling,” he said. “Growing up and watching my dad playing softball and now being on the same field with not only him but also playing softball with my nephew and having three generations playing together, it’s something I never thought would have happened — especially with my dad turning 70. So to even be out on the field at that age to me is quite impressive.
“My dad’s always family first and to have that experience where he’s out there with his son and grandson, and to not only win a game but do well in it, was quite impressive.”
