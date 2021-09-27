Beaver Dam senior Logan Thomas is preparing for a national disc golf tourney in October

“We expected it to either get canceled or play in the rain,” Thomas said. “We were a little nervous because in order to go, you needed to be in the top five or top six, but there is still 18 holes left. Disc golf is anybody’s game. You have one bad throw, if you make it in five and they make it in two, they gain three strokes on you. It’s just golf. Every little par or birdie matters. … You just got to keep playing in a rhythm. The second round came around and I ended up finishing with nine down on the second round, so I ended up 17-down total. Drew ended 12 down and placed third.”

With those outcomes, both Beaver Dam natives qualified for the NADGT-National Championships to be held in Austin, Texas, from Oct. 28-31.

“I worked really hard and put a lot of time into it, so I’m glad to be where I am,” said Thomas, who also competed at the Sandy Knoll FleX tournament in West Bend over the weekend to prepare for Nationals. “I can relate it to wrestling. It’s just you. You can’t blame anyone else if you have a bad throw.”

Thomas doesn’t want to be the only person to enjoy disc golf either. He decided not to go out for football this fall due to injuries and lack of interest, and instead started up a disc golf club at the high school.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}