The Beaver Dam United Soccer Club, a program that offers opportunities for children from 5-18 years old, is in the early stages of trying to raise funds to build a soccer complex in the city.
The club has hired MSA Professional Services to conduct a survey of the Beaver Dam community to gauge interest in helping raise the money necessary to build the complex.
MSA Director Fred Lochner sent out a press release on Aug. 23 touting a multi-field complex that would include a concession stand with bathrooms, field lighting, bleachers, a small playground and a multi-use trail.
“The soccer park has been a dream of some of the longer-standing board members for quite a while, but it’s only been more in the last couple of years that we’re really starting to move forward with it,” Beaver Dam United Soccer Club President Aysha Dominguez said.
Currently, the Beaver Dam United Soccer Club plays on fields at 114 Commercial Drive. Dominguez said this land is owned by the city of Beaver Dam.
“If somebody were to buy that land, we would be kicked off it and we would have to go back to playing at the different schools and parks around town," Dominguez said.
“At least they have a place to go play for right now,” Beaver Dam Parks and Forestry Supervisor John Neumann said. “As far as letting them use the land, they’re taking care of the turf. They provide their own port-a-toilets out there. We give them trash cans and dump the trash for them. They have their own nets and their own equipment.”
Neumann said Beaver Dam designated 25-30 acres of land on Distribution Way, which is off of Highway 151, for Beaver Dam United Soccer Club. If the project goes forward, it would be built as a city park, though the soccer club would receive priority when it comes to scheduling use.
Dominguez said the club worked with WDS Construction and estimated it would cost $2.3 million to build everything they would need for a soccer complex. She said about $1.6 million of that estimate would be to level ground for construction.
In order for the soccer club to move forward, Dominguez said the survey would have to show they could raise enough funds to cover the cost of moving the dirt.
“Because of how much it is for just moving dirt around to actually make the fields, it would be really hard to move forward if we couldn’t reach that benchmark," she said.
Neumann said Beaver Dam could pay for a parking lot and an entrance once construction began, which would cost in the neighborhood of $50,000.
He said building a complex like the one proposed is a multi-step process that would depend on what money is available and from start to finish could take 5-10 years to complete.
“The timeline is going to be dictated by money,” Neumann said. “The bigger point is to develop that master plan and be able to put a price tag on all this stuff.”
Neumann said the city will need to stay as involved in order for the project to be successful.
“As far as the city’s standpoint,” Neumann said, “we want to support that as best we can because those groups bring in tournaments. They bring in people from out of town. It’s a two- or three-day weekend and they’re spending money in our hotels and our restaurants.”
