The Columbus/Fall River varsity keglers had a successful day on the lanes at Mayville Nov. 17. The first match against Oconomowoc was an exciting one, with Oconomowoc taking the first two games. Columbus/Fall River came back and won the next two games. Game 5 ended in a tie, with total pinfall for the first five games also tied. Oconomowoc took the sixth game, but Columbus/Fall River came back strong in the 7th, 8th, and 9th games with scores of 178, 195, and 204, winning those three games, and getting a point for the match. The team was led by Brice and Cole Locke with a combined total of 18 strikes and 9 spares, Logan Denman had a total of 13 marks, Lauren Waddell had 12 marks, and Anna Miller had 10 marks. The team ended with a total pinfall of 1,570, averaging 174 per game. The second match saw the team squaring off against the Oakfield boys team. Led by Cole Locke with 6 strikes and 9 spares, Lauren Waddell with 6 strikes and 8 spares, Brice Locke with 12 marks, Logan Denman with 11 marks, and Anna Miller with 10 marks, Columbus/Fall River took all nine games and earned a second point for the day, averaging 169 per game. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the team will have a few weeks off and will return to action Dec. 8, traveling to Fort Atkinson.
You have free articles remaining.
The junior varsity team saw its first action, traveling to Oconomowoc Nov. 17. Team members are Kylie Counard, Cadin Counard, Owen Mietzel, Kevin Watrud, and Ethan Church, coached by Jeff Counard. Junior varsity bowls two matches of 7 Baker games. The first match of the day for junior varsity was a bye. The team was led by Cadin Counard with 8 strikes and 3 spares, and Kevin Watrud with 8 strikes and 1 spare, Kylie Counard had 7 total marks, Owen Mietzel had 6 marks, and newcomer Ethan Church had 3 marks. The team averaged 143 per game over the 7 games. The second match pitted the team against Watertown, another exciting match. Despite an excellent game of 195, Watertown came out on top with a score of 201, and also won the next two games. Columbus/Fall River came back and won the next three games, but Watertown won the final game and the match, with the Columbus/Fall River team losing total pinfall by 47 pins over the 7 games. The team was led by Owen Mietzel with 7 strikes and 6 spares and only 1 open frame, Kevin Watrud with 7 strikes and 1 spare, Cadin Counard with 6 strikes and 4 spares, Kylie Counard with 8 total marks, and Ethan Church with 4 marks. Junior varsity sees its next action Dec. 8, when the team travels to Brownsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)