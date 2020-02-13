Columbus-Fall River bowling team heading back to state

The Columbus-Fall River varsity bowling team pre-bowled for its scheduled meet in Beaver Dam last week, so members didn't find out how they did until the scores were posted on the website. The first match was against a very good Watertown boys team. Despite bowling some good games of 201, 212, and 222, and averaging almost 187 per game, but with Watertown averaging almost 199 a game, Columbus-Fall River only won three out of the nine games. Logan Denman and Brice Locke each had eight strikes and seven spares, Cole Locke and Lauren Waddell each had six strikes and nine spares, Anna Miller had six strikes and four spares, and Kylie Counard had two strikes and two spares.

For the second match, the position round, the team was pitted against the Beaver Dam/Watertown Luther Prep boys team. Led by Anna Miller with 10 strikes and seven spares, Lauren Waddell with 13 strikes and two spares, Cole Locke with nine strikes and six spares, Brice Locke with eight strikes and four spares, Logan Denman with three strikes and three spares, and Kylie Counard with three strikes and one spare, and rolling an impressive game of 266, two games of 203, and averaging almost 194 per game, Columbus-Fall River took six of the nine games, winning two of those games by two pins. Ending up in second place in Division 2, and with only two teams in Division 2 advancing, the team has earned a return trip to the State High School Bowling Tournament in Weston the first weekend in March. The bowlers have one final fun meet in Watertown Feb. 16 before they prepare for their return trip to the state tournament.