The Columbus-Fall River high school bowling club kicked off its season on Nov. 10.
For the sake of having statewide uniformity, the format has changed this year. Instead of bowling two seven Baker game matches, the teams will now bowl two nine Baker game matches, with the team who wins more than five of the nine games being awarded one point, instead of the teams getting awarded points for each game won. The Columbus/Fall River varsity team, with team members Logan Denman, Brice Locke, Cole Locke, Anna Miller, Lauren Waddell, and Kylie Counard, and coached by Alex Watrud, traveled to Brownsville for the season's first meet.
In the first match, the team squared off against a good Beaver Dam girls team. Led by Brice Locke with 10 strikes and 5 spares, Logan with 14 marks, Lauren with 12 marks, Anna with 11 marks, and Cole with 9 marks, there were some close games, but Beaver Dam came out on top, winning five of the nine games and being awarded a point for the win. The second match pitted Columbus/Fall River against the Oakfield girls. Rolling some excellent scores of 257, 228, 189, and 187, Columbus/Fall River took all nine games, receiving a point for the win. The second match was led by Anna Miller with 10 strikes and 4 spares, Logan, Lauren, and Brice each had 12 marks, and Kylie Counard had 7 marks. The varsity team will be back in action Nov. 17 when it travels to Mayville. The junior varsity team sees its first action Nov. 17 when the team travels to Oconomowoc.
