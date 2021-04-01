YOUTH BOWLING: Beaver Dam 17-year-old Samantha Radig qualifies for national competition

When Samantha Radig arrived at AMF West Lanes in Milwaukee on Sunday, her intentions were to compete only for the title of tournament winner in the Wisconsin Youth Bowlers Tour event held there that day.
After rolling a few warm-up frames, the 17-year-old junior at Beaver Dam High School decided to up the ante.
“The oil pattern seemed kind of hard, but during my practice shots I was rolling strike after strike. I said, ‘Mom, go sign me up for Junior Gold — let’s try and qualify,” Radig said. “So we did that.”
And it worked out just as Radig envisioned.
She would go on and win the coed handicap competition, earning her a spot at the Junior Gold Championships that will take place in mid-July in Indianapolis.
In order to make it, bowlers must first pay a registration fee at sanctioned qualifying tournaments and then be the top bowler in the tournament, which is exactly what Radig did.
This is the first year of the Wisconsin Youth Bowlers Tour (WYBT), an organization geared toward prepping individuals for college bowling. There are 12 events that count in the tour standings followed by a year-end tournament in mid-June, and Radig has competed in each of the last three events.
But this latest one on Sunday, obviously, took the cake.
Radig, who said she bowls four or five times a week, anywhere from three to six games each time depending on how her hand and wrist are feeling, is coming off a winter in which she led Beaver Dam to the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships.
She has yet to bowl a 300 game but she’s come close, with a personal high of 278, she said.
And on Sunday, she was rolling in the 200s, having no trouble with the competition.
“A lot of practice,” awaits between now and July, she said. And she’ll also be competing in some other youth events as she ramps up for what she hopes will be a successful stint in Indy followed by another successful high school season next winter.
For now, though, she’s making sure to appreciate what she’s accomplished.
“I’m excited for the journey,” she said. “I have been bowling for probably 15 years, because I threw my first ball when I was three. So this is pretty exciting and I’m really excited to go to nationals and experience this with all these other bowlers. I want to see how people my age bowl and go to a different place totally out of state with all these kids I haven’t seen before.
“I’m really proud of myself that I’ve come this far.”
