YOUTH BOWLING: Beaver Dam 17-year-old Samantha Radig qualifies for national competition

Radig, who said she bowls four or five times a week, anywhere from three to six games each time depending on how her hand and wrist are feeling, is coming off a winter in which she led Beaver Dam to the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships.

She has yet to bowl a 300 game but she’s come close, with a personal high of 278, she said.

And on Sunday, she was rolling in the 200s, having no trouble with the competition.

“A lot of practice,” awaits between now and July, she said. And she’ll also be competing in some other youth events as she ramps up for what she hopes will be a successful stint in Indy followed by another successful high school season next winter.

For now, though, she’s making sure to appreciate what she’s accomplished.

“I’m excited for the journey,” she said. “I have been bowling for probably 15 years, because I threw my first ball when I was three. So this is pretty exciting and I’m really excited to go to nationals and experience this with all these other bowlers. I want to see how people my age bowl and go to a different place totally out of state with all these kids I haven’t seen before.

“I’m really proud of myself that I’ve come this far.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.