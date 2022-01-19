DAVIS COLUMN: Animals' January behavior reveals signs of spring inching closer

“When you see that sun in the mornings, it certainly looks springy,” Smith said.

Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage, noted that it’s about coyote mating time and expect to see them running two-by-two. “Eagles and hawks are in pairs now, too.” he said.

Landowners can hunt squirrels year-round on their land. The extended archery/crossbow season, is ongoing in select units until the end of January. New deer registration numbers are intermittently posted and nearly final.

An interesting practice is to force spring upon us for Feb. 14 by using pussy willows to produce pollen catkins with yellow flower anthers. Recall that some spring flowering shrubs opened a few flower buds last fall, Lilac was one; magnolia another. Willow may have done some of that, too, because some catkins were showing white by New Year’s Day, but never fully opened in fall. Cutting willow twigs, placing them in water, and putting them in a well-lit, 70-degree basement didn’t do the trick this time.

Yet.

A second cutting was no more productive after a week. Maybe the fall blooming messed the spring flowering process as some horticulturists projected it might. Will lilacs show the same fickle feature in May?