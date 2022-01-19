DAVIS COLUMN: Animals' January behavior reveals signs of spring inching closer

Extreme weather, as well as a progression to longer days, brings about noticeable changes in the outdoors, personified by animals and plants.
What’s apparent as winter continues is related to our recreations in the months ahead.
Before 5 a.m. a striped skunk plodded toward a basement door. The remains of a ground bird feeding attempt (seeds on slab of bare concrete) were in the path of this black and white.
Skunks enter into torpor, while opossums are a bit more active during warmer winter spells, particularly during winter thaws. The morning’s 34 degrees was the initiator of a food search.
Mamy animals pause, look about and even investigate objects but skunks seem continuously busy, rarely stopping to stare when out in the open. An overnight temperature above 32 degrees was more than this animal could tolerate and it left its burrow, hollow log, or brush pile likely to return as temps plummet.
Watch for skunks and opossums throughout winter when snow starts melting, too. Any food scraps will bring them closer, particularly at night.
Eastern chipmunks, hibernators that they are, wake every several weeks to eat while underground. Some individuals may appear above ground during milder winter mornings. This mammal would be a better “groundhog” on February 2, because chances of seeing one in early February are often good.
Don’t even look for groundhog’s tracks in snow, let alone shadows, until two months after the “holiday.”
Later in the morning is a great time to hear ruckus pileated woodpeckers during their undulating flight. Where they land may be a nest cavity tree being prepared for spring eggs. The ground, or snow, below the entrance will be dotted with large wood chips from house building inside a large, dead aspen. Turkey hunters, face masks in place, have no problem watching male and female birds trading places at the nest tree throughout a morning during most turkey hunting periods; Period A begins April 21. The youth hunt is the previous weekend. Cards have been mailed noting drawing results. Licenses and stamps can be purchased soon, and additional authorizations are available beginning March 15.
Deer, turkeys and squirrels, particularly fox squirrels, are out in soybean and corn stubble hunting for waste kernels and seeds. Deer and squirrels likely use their noses to “see” through the snow. What about turkeys? While they lack much of an olfactory system compared to vultures, they seem to know where to go and scratch. Deer tend to dig under oaks, too. Scent left there from fall’s rut?
Wayne Smith, in Lafayette County, said that raccoons and deer are much more plentiful crossing roads these days after the cold snap and before the next one. Still trapping beavers, he bested his record beaver weight with a 90-pound furbearer.
“When you see that sun in the mornings, it certainly looks springy,” Smith said.
Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage, noted that it’s about coyote mating time and expect to see them running two-by-two. “Eagles and hawks are in pairs now, too.” he said.
Landowners can hunt squirrels year-round on their land. The extended archery/crossbow season, is ongoing in select units until the end of January. New deer registration numbers are intermittently posted and nearly final.
An interesting practice is to force spring upon us for Feb. 14 by using pussy willows to produce pollen catkins with yellow flower anthers. Recall that some spring flowering shrubs opened a few flower buds last fall, Lilac was one; magnolia another. Willow may have done some of that, too, because some catkins were showing white by New Year’s Day, but never fully opened in fall. Cutting willow twigs, placing them in water, and putting them in a well-lit, 70-degree basement didn’t do the trick this time.
Yet.
A second cutting was no more productive after a week. Maybe the fall blooming messed the spring flowering process as some horticulturists projected it might. Will lilacs show the same fickle feature in May?
A few fungi appeared to be attempting fruiting in the basement, but putting one end of a piece of firewood in water didn’t help complete the mushroom’s development, whatever species it was supposed to be.
Once in a while an American toad will come out of a flower pot stored in the basement, or a bat will fly out of stacked firewood with loose bark, but that hasn’t happened since last October. A small milk snake did appear on the basement floor shortly after wood was moved inside, and there was still time to put it back outside.
Marshy skunk cabbage blooming is a month off but the green, spiky leaves are beginning to show green around a melting ring of snow from the plants’ heat generation.
Fishing is on the minds of many, so much so that Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, got a big bait supply and still ran out in a few days. He relies on customers bringing in old chewing tobacco containers for waxies. “All of a sudden there is a rush on “boot chains” for walking out on the ice,” Martin said.
Over in the Portage area, it’s been overanxious anglers who didn’t always take time to ask permission when they crossed private property. “I suspect most owners would say it’s fine, but anglers should ask first,” Williams said. “Now I’m low on hardware for ice anglers’ boots, too, which are meant to keep them from slipping.”
Winter observations may signal where to look for shed antlers or start listening for gobbles and see early strutters.
Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.