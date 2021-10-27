DAVIS COLUMN: Anticipation rising as deer begin to move, colors fade

There are many outdoors options, both in species to gather in some way, and major hunting seasons.

The quiet activities should not be overlooked.

“Get out and see the leaves before they drop. Hikers should take this opportunity, but be careful of slippery surfaces wet with dew, rain, and shade moisture. Climbing rocks, standing on ledges, slopes with oak leaves, and stand steps, even running boards can be hazardous from liquid moisture,” said Doug Williams at DW Sports Center in Portage.

One last bloomer is attractive, albeit tiny, and odd when it is covered with frost or snowflakes. The witchhazel’s blooms are yellow, ribbony-petaled flowers. The fruits are there, too, their starts going all the way back to last fall’s blooms. As the fruit dry they crack open and expel their four seeds many feet. Indoors can be quite a start.

A small hoverfly was visiting on a bouquet of blooms, maybe to stay warm, maybe to eat someone but probably not engaging in pollination.

Another bright alert is one of autumn’s traditional decorative fruits, wild bittersweet, with its tiny capsule, opening when they dry and revealing an even redder inside. This vine climbs whatever it finds, mostly trees and shrubs, but fences and implements if left too long in one location.