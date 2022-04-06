DAVIS COLUMN: April showers, and snowfalls, bring…almost everything

Flowers, in addition to green grass, early morel fungi, prairie pasque flowers, new antlers on white-tailed deer, eagle eaglets, keeping trout, good turkey hunting weather, and vehicles rinsed of salt are impacted by April precipitation.

A scout or hike through a deciduous forest, even a small woodlot, will reveal some new developments and some carryovers from seasons past.

Deer antler rubs as still obvious from last fall, and years past.

Places were pileated woodpeckers have nearly dismantled small and large trees in search of ants.

Wild (escaped from captivity) chives are ready. White birch, now that maple tapping has slowed, is ready to provide weaker sap for making coffee and tea. Feeding sapsuckers have drilled rowed wells for drinking and other animals to steal from.

Red oaks have tiny acorns about to complete their two-year cycle.

If not, a poor acorn crop might be forecast unless the white oaks, with their single-year acorn cycle, are able to fill in.

Turkey droppings and scratchings, and tracks in recent snowfalls, are there to alert hunters, photographers and birders where rafts are hanging out.

“The birds are still bunched, according to Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage. They’d break up soon but it’ll give hunters an opportunity to see where the birds are after a long, drawn out winter.”

In other areas birds seem to be scarce; numbers of gobblers far fewer than years ago, says Wayne Smith, in the Yellowstone Lake Area.

“It used to be we’d hear a gobbler, go to him and be calling at 3-4 birds, but not now in our area.”

Regardless of the mission; hunting, scouting or others, we should move to a post with great caution. These rains make woods darker, but quieter. Caution here, turkeys may still be on roost so look down for obstacles and up for roosting bodies.

It’s good that the first formal turkey season, the youth hunt, is more than a week away, April 16-17. There is plenty to get ready, birds to locate and pattern and supplies to find. Also time to purchase a few bonus authorizations and get a few questions answered, too.

Some hunters are still looking for supplies, particularly shells; even a box of five would be nice. “Guns, yes, but shells are another story,” says Brent Drake in Boscobel, at Tall Tails. “There are “permits” available in many zones if they want to hunt additions periods.”

Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 have bonus authorizations for Period F, while zones 1, 3, and 4 have Period E, and Zone D can be purchased for 1 and 2.

Some hunters are still searching for information on how to hunt.

While seminars dealing with tactics are scarce, some sports shop employees are able and willing to give advice.

Dennis Woodall, in Genoa, was pleasantly surprised that a number of young hunters, 11, 12, and 13 year-olds, came and asked questions of him at Nelson’s Agri Center in Viroqua two weeks ago and Williams, in Portage, says he’ll talk true from behind his counter.

One hunter found a seminar at Wisconsin Dells recently and was pleasantly surprised with the leader’s comments that he had no idea what the turkeys were saying to one another or even back to the caller but successful hunters learn what sounds work in certain situations and go with that.

Woodall emphasized that a home-turned striker for slate calls may help make better tunes than those in the package.

Williams noted, too, that sometimes the sound makes no since, and witnessed a gobbler walk away from his calling and head toward a young child screaming while playing in a nearby yard.

I’ve found cupped hands clapped make a great locater call before sunrise. Remember to take off the gloves.

In addition to the two-day scheduled youth hunt; a few learn-to-hunt sessions have been planned by the Department of Natural Resources.

The regular season, Period A, opens April 20, runs for seven days, followed by Period B, which closes May 3. The other four, seven-day periods follow, until the season closes May 31.

Some of these earlier periods are great for antler shed searching and morel mushroom looking too.

“Usually Period C is one of the better periods,” Wayne Smith, Lafayette County, notes, even though he purchases authorizations for other periods, too.

All hunters need to have purchased a spring turkey license, current year turkey stamp, and have an authorization for the period and zone during which they plan to hunt, prior to going afield. A patron’s license includes the turkey stamp and turkey license. Hunting without an unfilled authorization is illegal. All turkeys taken must be registered, just as deer are.

The Department of Natural Resources is asking all outsiders to report birds with signs of avian flu by emailing DNRWildlifeswitchboard@wi.gov or calling 608-267-0866. Bird symptoms include tremors, circling movement, and holding heads in strange positions.

Some folks don’t have to be told that wind-pollinated trees and shrubs, usually producing flowers in catkins, are blooming. Willows, aspens, maples elms and others are producing copious loads of wind-dispersed pollen.

Be aware, too, of deer ticks that are now active. Dogs can also develop Lyme disease, a bacterium-causing disease named for Lyme, Connecticut, so the disease is Lyme disease, not Lymes.

Plentiful rains should improve low water in trout streams for the general season opener May 7, at 5 a.m.

Look for gobbler strutting wing marks on gravel and field roads.

Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.