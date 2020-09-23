DAVIS COLUMN: Archery and crossbow deer season officially underway

Please note that other hunters, with the exception of waterfowlers, must follow the blaze orange clothing law in those units where gun deer hunting of any kind is occurring.

Blaze pink is also an acceptable safety color. Non-hunting recreationalists need not wear safety colors, but often times they willingly do, making themselves more noticeable.

Those who wear caps be donned by one with 50 percent blaze orange or blaze pink. Not doing so is a common, albeit, illegal display.

Baiting and feeding is not permitted in some units, and there are restrictions on the ways scents can be used, too.

Ginseng digging and selling to licensed buyers have been comfortably busy, according to Mike Theiss, of Hsu Ginseng, out of Wausau, who is buying in Readstown.

“It’s the same story with the economy and being out-of-work; there are more diggers; the ground is now moist and plants are going into the winter mode,” he said.

Theiss started buying at $150 per pound and made one purchase at $170 for exceptionally large root. Diggers are bringing in 2-3 pounds and some have up to 5-8 pounds of root.