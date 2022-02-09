DAVIS COLUMN: As spring nears, wildlife showing varying states of health

Our desire to see wildlife does not stop during winter. We can bring birds and a few mammals closer and watch their antics by offering fruits, seeds, water, shelter and perches. Still, it is unwise, sometimes illegal, to feed some animals in some locations.

Some animal populations, over the long run, don’t benefit from handouts, either.

Wildlife may look a bit tattered and torn. Doug Williams at DW Sports Center in Portage says he’s seen, and usually does at this time, deer with shaggy coats, hair looking like pine nettles standing on end. Deer are herded up in places where food is found, too.

Wayne Smith in Lafayette County notes that many deer look pretty healthy considering the winter they’ve been dealing with. When the sun comes out, so do the turkeys and deer; he’s even seen a few rooster pheasants but they were close to farm buildings where they could get some waste grain if need be to weather a storm or cold spell.

Being a trapper, Smith noticed that “runner” muskrats look pretty tough and are not likely to make it due to predators such as eagles, coyotes, hawks and foxes picking them off as they “run” from a house without food to a location where they might find eating material.

The animals he’s taken have zero fat on them, according to Wayne.

Searching for Wisconsin’s first plant bloom in marshy areas, which is where skunk cabbage grows, may reveal someone else who knows a thing or two about a plant that generates heat to melt snow and ice.

Turkey tracks, gobbler and hen, are likely to be abundant, where a few cabbage shoots poke through the melting snow.

Turkeys probably don’t have a great sense of taste, or smell, but this plant’s calcium oxalate crystals likely get the birds’ attention. Still, these birds seem to return throughout the seasons until autumn when the red fruits mature, which resemble Jack-in-the-pulpit fruits, a relative of the marsh cabbage.

Don Martin of Monroe says guys and gals are coming in with tales of herds and rafts of deer and turkeys, respectively. One animal’s pawing seemed to draw others’ attention to the point 15 turkeys were feeding together, along with 40 deer and another field attracted more than 100 deer.

Ice fishing has been fair to good except for one angler, Martin reported he lost his hand-operated auger when it fell down the hole in the ice. Yes, it’s possible.

Depending on supplies this angler may not be able to replace his gear until this summer, or later. If it were just blades that were needed, well maybe they are available.

There went $60 to $90 into the lake.

The bait of the week, according to Doug, is Wonder Bread lures. They’re white with brown specks like the Wonder Bread wrapper. Anglers tip them with a waxie, spike or minnow head.

Turkey and deer hunting and fishing sports shows are starting to come back to arenas. Some are specialty shows, including muskie fishing.

A number of upcoming events are scheduled for the MacKenzie Center in Columbia County. Call 608-588-4056 for details.

Wisconsin’s sturgeon spearing season in the Lake Winnebago area begins February 12 and runs until quotas are met or until Feb. 27, whichever comes first. There is plenty to see without spearing, too.

Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.