DAVIS COLUMN: Autumn features peaking as deer make their move

Phones, computers or one or the other can be used at an assistance registration station, too. A list of these help stations can be found on the DNR website. At no time are harvest authorizations required to be attached to the carcass, but it is not illegal to do so for camp and personal identification of which deer belongs to whom.

Not required, but recommended in most cases, is sampling for chronic wasting disease. Sampling locations are listed on the DNR web site. There are also kiosks for hunters doing their own sampling. Transport of the carcasses is regulated. Check the regulations.

Disposal of unused portions of the animal can be dealt with in several ways, including "registered" dumpsters, locations again listed on the web site.

Ring-necked pheasant season opens Oct. 17, at 9 am. One-third fewer birds are being released on public lands, skipping 20 usual release locations. No day-old-chick program took place this year. All the cuts were due to COVID-19-caused staffing problems. Check release numbers on the DNR website. A select holiday release it planned.

Combining beans and corn have begun. In most cases, the advantage goes to the hunter, photographer, and roadway observer. All will find that crop removal of the grain does not mean animals won’t continue to visit these fields to feed, fight and frolic.