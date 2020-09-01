DAVIS COLUMN: Autumn hunting, gathering, fishing arrives

Supplies of many types are hard to come by shop owners say, but don’t blame the messenger. Parts to make some items (arrow and bolt shafts, for example) may not be timely shipped.

Crossbow bolts are now called arrows, too.

“As soon as licenses were available, guys were buying, and the rush is already on for the later seasons, too,” Don Martin, in Monroe, said. “Purchasing park stickers the old-fashioned way was frustrating, too, for some because DNR counters were closed.”

“License sales and hunting supplies have been crazy,” Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage, said. “Buy soon, if you can.”

Even some food items outdoors people like to carry are short or expensive. Cheese items may be pricier because they were made from more expensive milk produced months earlier.

Some fishing continues to be good, but locally heavy rains shut some down for a while. Perch catching has been steady along the Mississippi River, Martin said.

Hard-antlered bucks have started to show. Squirrels are hoarding and deer are using cornfields, alfalfa, orchards and wild fruits. Wild grapes are locally abundant.