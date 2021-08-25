DAVIS COLUMN: Autumn-like changes squeezing in

Welcome to autumn’s beginning.
Welcome, too, to a great hard mast year. White and bur oaks acorns are filling out, some dropping hastened by wind; some are being cut loose by squirrels and then turkeys and deer join the squirrels in the new-found feed.
Understory vegetation is receding; red, yellow and spent leaflets as well as full leaves signal fall’s coming. Wild ginseng berries are turning scarlet; their leaflets are beginning to yellow on small plants. Farm fields show pre-fall, too, with soybean plants yellowing and corn silks browning.
Most will come to look, photograph, and admire ginseng, while some are scouting and may dig during this plant’s Sept. 1 to Nov. 1 gathering season.
Many are fulfilled by knowing ginseng, Wisconsin’s state herb, is still part of the deciduous forest and they are satisfied to leave it be, even those plants beyond the legal size of plants with three, or more, leaves, the minimum legal size.
The 2021 Wisconsin hunting and trapping forecast has been posted on the DNR web site, but is shinnied down to 12 pages making additional newspaper, journal, and news releases required reading.
Some will put in a great deal of time scouting; others will wing it by returning to favorite haunts they haven’t visited in a year, or more.
Gatherers, in various ways, need more than ten fingers to count the fall fruits, some for us, some for wildlife, some for both, and the remainder for seed dispersal and show.
Acorns, red and white groups; black walnuts; shagbark hickory nuts; wild grapes; woodbine fruits; bittersweet’s orange balls; wild plums, bloom-covered; wild rose hips; and elderberries, mostly bird-eaten by now are within a hike’s reach.
Fall’s fungi, in spite of variable weather, are providing the usual joys, including some edible favorites. Puffballs, not so delicious some say, hen-of-the-woods, and a very different chicken-of-the-woods, are there for the taking.
Sulphur shelf, as the “chicken” is called, grows hunter orange on fallen, decaying logs, old oak stumps, and compromised oak and black cherry trees.
They truly come out overnight, so look often in preferred locations. Leave the spent ones to cover the area and beyond with their spores, or help them along by draping them on a log or stump.
Return to productive stumps and locations for 3-4 years, and as early as June, to investigate. Or take notice while squirrel hunting, hickory nut picking, or tree stand erecting.
Now, too, is when to learn the immature stages of hitchhiking plants, including the infamous stickseed. The plant’s gestalt, leaf form, flower color and other features can provide evidence to help rid an area of these hated ones next year before they put out their barbs.
So distasteful are some of these overwhelming botanicals that outdoors enthusiasts let their hatred ring true. A sampling of social media comments about stickseed and others included: “I hate this weed; I really hate these; try Burrzoff’s tool; I’ve had to throw clothes away; I hate these stinking, nasty little burrs.”
Hunters watching trail cameras have been in for numerous treats. Raccoons of course, even a badger, one bobcat, rabbits, and turkeys, For one reason or another and most interesting, deer of all ages are coming to former scrap areas to communicate with one another by leaving scent on twigs, crewing limbs and standing on hind legs to reach branches but not to eat.
One bit of advice from Doug Williams, at D&W Sports Center in Portage, is to stay out of the woods as much as possible once any preparation is done, he says, because right now that’s the deer’s living room and they are likely to find a new home if hunters are out doing too much cutting, trimming when setting up new tree stands.
Cameras with the technology to transmit images to a home computer helps reduce the need for frequent return visits.
Williams is still counting on an early autumn, having seen his first boxelder bugs last week. Raccoons are ravaging his pear trees, not only taking fruit but breaking limbs while they climb around like little bears.
The fishing is fantastic, most species, and purple and blue colors seem to be working well in most areas, he says.
Lastly, don’t hoard supplies; get what you need now and leave some for the next hunter, angler, and hiker.
Fishing, in places, can be crowded, says Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe. He learned from a group of anglers who waited hours to get across the border into Canada, where vehicles were backed up waiting 200 deep.
Some concerns of turkey hunters this past spring may have been alleviated. Travis Anderson, DNR wildlife biologist in Iowa and Lafayette counties says brood sizes of 10-12 have been reported.
And the hard mast crops appear to be very good, particularly white and bur oaks and shagbark hickory, Anderson says.
The naturalist at Yellowstone State Park continues to provide Saturday evening programs for visitors and campers in the park and state wildlife area.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.