DAVIS COLUMN: Autumn-like changes squeezing in

So distasteful are some of these overwhelming botanicals that outdoors enthusiasts let their hatred ring true. A sampling of social media comments about stickseed and others included: “I hate this weed; I really hate these; try Burrzoff’s tool; I’ve had to throw clothes away; I hate these stinking, nasty little burrs.”

Hunters watching trail cameras have been in for numerous treats. Raccoons of course, even a badger, one bobcat, rabbits, and turkeys, For one reason or another and most interesting, deer of all ages are coming to former scrap areas to communicate with one another by leaving scent on twigs, crewing limbs and standing on hind legs to reach branches but not to eat.

One bit of advice from Doug Williams, at D&W Sports Center in Portage, is to stay out of the woods as much as possible once any preparation is done, he says, because right now that’s the deer’s living room and they are likely to find a new home if hunters are out doing too much cutting, trimming when setting up new tree stands.

Cameras with the technology to transmit images to a home computer helps reduce the need for frequent return visits.