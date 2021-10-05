DAVIS COLUMN: Autumn: more color, more changes

Changeover from green to gold, red, pink and amber crept in, surprising many who had been fascinated by the warm, dry end to summer.

A few spring bloomers, lilacs and magnolias got confused with the earlier cold snap and the summer-like temperatures lately.

Farther north, reports of an early peak color materialized. Changeover in the south is slower coming, maybe greater vegetation diversity, smaller woodlots, and a shortage of maples and aspens have this part trailing and not so conspicuous.

Locally, black walnut and birch leaves changed and began to fall while others were coming due. An ongoing battle materialized between deciduous leaves falling and other leaves transforming.

Still, putting autumn’s pieces of colored fruit, changes in animal appearance, seeing bare limbs, colorful and variously-shaped mushrooms and maturing farm fields make a most pleasant and picturesque autumn here.

It’s a small fall here. Think of looking little and with an eye to art and it’s still very impressive and will continue sans wind and persistent rain.

Gathering seasons, hunting, catching, picking and admiring continue in southern Wisconsin and the weeks ahead.