DAVIS COLUMN: Autumn returning at most important time

Autumn has arrived precisely when we need it.

A major disease, disrupted schedules, employment changes, food shortages and more seem to have turned Wisconsin’s communities, families, and governments chaotic at times.

Now lower air temperatures, lower dew points, light breezes, and of course seasonal flowers blooming, fruits ripening, and vegetative organs changing colors have come together to help us relax and use all sensations to breathe in autumn.

“This is the time when the non-hunting public, too, really gets out and enjoys outdoors,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center, in Portage.

People are using all means of transportation, including walking, running, hiking, boating and driving to see what was once a grand green curtain, now turning red, yellow, tan, bronze or even purple overnight.

Those who sit in a tree stand, perch on a boat, truck or forest stump seat allow their minds to wander and drift, but still comprehend the wonders of fall.

This season is different things to different people, but calm excitement is not a contradiction.