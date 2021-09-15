DAVIS COLUMN: Autumn’s arrival gathering pinnacles

All of this is autumn, pick a favorite day, maybe sunrise, sunset, even drizzle works, and allow nature’s textures, shapes, tones, and hues to take over.

Two lake sturgeon have been registered at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City, according to Wally Bamfi, assistant store manager.

“Both were 60+ inches (legal minimum) and about 40 pounds,” he said. “Dove hunters and goose hunters have been successful; brown and rainbow trout have been taken out of Devil’s Lake, while small mouth bass are biting on the Wisconsin River. Fall colors are beginning to show up here, too.”

John Borzick, at Tall Tails in Boscobel, said crappies, bluegills and walleyes are being taken in the Mississippi River. Hunters are getting excited about deer, and there are a lot of ducks in the area.”

Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, just received a shipment of the one-in-all hunting regulations pamphlets, but is hit or miss on having shotshells for hunters in many of the popular gauges.

Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage says he’s seen the beginning of leaf changes and many of the animals are showing signs of autumn in terms of coat colors on deer, antlers without velvet, and a tendency to feed more to put on fat.