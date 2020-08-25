DAVIS COLUMN: Autumn's signals abound

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Off-and-on cooler weather has toyed our minds into expecting crisp mornings next. There are real clues, too, phenological connections suggesting if this is happening, fall-like weather can’t be far behind.

“The robins are beginning to flock. The snakes are moving more, first the garter snakes, and then fox snakes,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center, in Portage. “Farming has me watching the animals; the deer are coming out of the corn more, late fawns are losing their sports and bucks’ coats are changing from summer red.”

Shedding velvet will follow, just prior to the Sept. 12 archery opener.

In Williams’ area of Columbia County, the last week in August and first one of September are when the velvet peels away from hardening bone.

Gardeners and foresters make another connection with hard antlers; bucks rub saplings, scraping the bark and possibly killing specimen plants. Using steel posts for protection will not be easy this year due to drought-like conditions and seemingly concrete soil.

Farmers know, too, that when an electric fence fails, it often takes a gallon or two of water near the post to wet the soil and “fix” the fence.