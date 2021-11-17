DAVIS COLUMN: Be prepared, safe and enjoy the nine-day hunt

“A hunter brought his rifle in to be checked and he had a 30-30 cartridge stuck in a 35 Remington magazine,” said Don Martin at Martin’s in Monroe. “Always think safety, stay calm, and don’t forget an orange cap.”

“The weather changes, so be prepared for rain, snow, wind and anything else,” John Borzick, at Tall Tails in Boscobel reminds. "Scopes cause many of the problems, so clean them with material to keep them from fogging over. Rain is the worst for equipment, clothing, and hunters.

“Cartridges, knives, a flashlight, and dress to walk in and then to stand for several hours. This prevents getting wet on the inside,” said Wayne Smith near Yellowstone Lake in Lafayette County.

Many clothing items are worn but once a year. Zippers go bad.

Buttons pop off. Older zippers can be lubricated and often can be zipped by backing off an 1/8 inch and then attempting to zip up.

Not everyone who is out gathering is priming for venison. Trophy walleyes are highly sought after by some during the nine day gun deer season.

“I have a customer who takes his bow after turkeys from his stand. He doesn’t hunt deer, but he’d better be wearing blaze orange,” Borzick said. “Pheasant hunting continues to be good on public land.”