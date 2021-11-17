DAVIS COLUMN: Be prepared, safe and enjoy the nine-day hunt

A meteorologist used to comment on inclement weather reminding folks, “It’s not bad weather, only poor clothing decisions.”
She was on the mark and so should gun deer hunters, wildlife photographers, and bird counters this weekend when nearly 600,000 men, women and children don blaze orange and traipse the forests and fields.
In general the weather in southern Wisconsin is forecast to begin with light frost, then temperatures rising above freezing, and partly cloudy skies.
This grand Wisconsin outing also includes those who are directly or indirectly involved, but not licensed.
Private landowners provide much of the land and habitat some hunt, too.
Employees of the profusion of businesses helping deal with hunters’ needs are involved. Others police the goings in forests and on freeways.
Many more enjoy standing in the background to watch, listen and congratulate those who enjoy long hours looking for Wisconsin’s state wildlife animal.
Being ready for the opener is preparedness. “Be sure the ammunition is correct because some hunters use several guns,” said Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage. “Hand warmers, the right clothing. Being safe in a blind with a heater, sharp hide-cutting knives, blaze orange, including a cap are a few reminders before stepping out the door or driving across state.”
“A hunter brought his rifle in to be checked and he had a 30-30 cartridge stuck in a 35 Remington magazine,” said Don Martin at Martin’s in Monroe. “Always think safety, stay calm, and don’t forget an orange cap.”
“The weather changes, so be prepared for rain, snow, wind and anything else,” John Borzick, at Tall Tails in Boscobel reminds. "Scopes cause many of the problems, so clean them with material to keep them from fogging over. Rain is the worst for equipment, clothing, and hunters.
“Cartridges, knives, a flashlight, and dress to walk in and then to stand for several hours. This prevents getting wet on the inside,” said Wayne Smith near Yellowstone Lake in Lafayette County.
Many clothing items are worn but once a year. Zippers go bad.
Buttons pop off. Older zippers can be lubricated and often can be zipped by backing off an 1/8 inch and then attempting to zip up.
Not everyone who is out gathering is priming for venison. Trophy walleyes are highly sought after by some during the nine day gun deer season.
“I have a customer who takes his bow after turkeys from his stand. He doesn’t hunt deer, but he’d better be wearing blaze orange,” Borzick said. “Pheasant hunting continues to be good on public land.”
Birds will be released again most places as soon as the gun deer season closes Nov. 28.
“Keep that white handkerchief in the dresser drawer this week,” recommends Williams.
Some of the most enthusiastic tales from the woods come from hunters who have noticed birds. One hunter asked the identification of what turned out to be a nuthatch who made numerous trips to amass corn kernels in the corner of his tree stand.
Another spent time watching a large woodpecker drink water from a small puddle atop a limb.
A hanging bird nest turned out to be that of a red-eyed vireo, not an oriole.
Small and large birds visit piles where deer have been field dressed.
There’s a good chance that a few deer, bucks that is, will be chasing does or fighting other bucks. Two such bucks locked antlers, one dying from the struggle before the live buck was freed by a warden’s shot placed to break an antler on the dead buck’s head. The living buck continued to fight the dead buck for five minutes after it was freed, and then ran away.
Deer registrations will jump impressively Tuesday, but to date hunters (all seasons so far) have registered 74,702 deer; 46,451 were bucks and 28,251 antlerless deer. Archers have killed 17,930 bucks and crossbowers registered 26,222 deer.
Take note of other hunter’s actions. One may impress and receive your nomination for Ethical Hunter of 2021, an annual DNR award presented each May at Vortex Optics in Barmeveld.
Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.