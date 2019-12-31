DAVIS COLUMN: Beginning new year’s activities

A DNR guess, based on considering all factors, is possibly stream temperatures and climate change. In other words, Black Earth Creek water may be getting a little too warm.

Stocking is out of the question for this stream at this point because the stream is now noted a Class 1 trout stream, and those streams cannot be stocked without losing that top status.

Other area trout streams, within 75 minutes of Black Earth are generally great, Schultz said. “In August, fishing grasshoppers, it would be normal for me to hook 100 fish in an afternoon.”

Still, on Jan. 4, Schultz is likely to hit some of the spots in the lower end of Black Earth Creek that did hold some fish last year. This would be, in part, a test.

While above normal highs may favor early season trout angling with artificial lures, it does not generally encourage deer to come to bait for the DNR crews drop-netting adult deer. Colder weather and some snow, would both be welcome to deer biologists in Dane, Grant and Iowa counties where the study is being conducted.

Some of the bucks that are coming to bait strategically positioned under the nets have already dropped one or both antlers.

Early drops may, in some instances, be a sign of disease in bucks.