DAVIS COLUMN: Birds becoming bountiful as spring comes into bloom

“Spring has arrived,” said Doug Williams, at Portage’s D W Sports Center. “Swans are back; cranes are back; wild turkeys are displaying and gobbling. Walleyes are just starting and it’s about to get good.

“Best bet is a hair jig tipped with a minnow, below the dams. I’ve seen photos of some 28-inchers. But be careful. The banks are slippery in the mornings. Safety first.”

In Lafayette County, DNR warden Mike Burns reported mallards, bluebills and other big ducks are now in the Yellowstone Lake area, but much of the 455-acre lake is still ice-covered, he said.

The rush on ammunition is still critical, even though most hunting seasons are now closed until spring turkey season opens April 21, a week later than previous years.

“Shooters still desire, but we can’t get what they want for trap shooting and target shooting,” said Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe.

“Shed hunters are out every day here in the wildlife area,” warden Burns added. “Others are simply out walking and enjoying the weather. Buffalo (the fish) and carp are staging below the dam and walleye catching will lag a week or so behind the larger Wisconsin rivers.”