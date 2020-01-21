DAVIS COLUMN: Busy time beginning for big birds

Even though bald eagles, wild turkeys, barred owls and great-horned owls are busy, with either nesting duties, or gathering rafts of their own kind, they tend to go unnoticed.

The common owls, barred, great-horned and tiny screech owls are nocturnal birds, for the most part. Their flight is noticeably quiet and they can select the best camouflaging tree, even in a monoculture forest.

Unless night-hiking or coaxing a tom to sound off during turkey scouting, many big bird vocalizations go unnoticed, too. More uncommon owls, great grays and snowy ones, from Canada and beyond, may stay put for hours or longer, allowing birders time to text, phone or post “secret” locations for what might be a chance of a season or greater.

As large as eagles are, they can be equally secretive, scrunched down in a nest bowl with only a white softball-like head showing. Snow piled in treetops does fine at camouflaging an eagle’s head, it seems. Putting snow and a black bird body together may mean not seeing them when in plain sight.

A gray phase screech owl (there are rufous ones too) took flight from a pear tree when hit with a yard light beam, flying to a nearby red maple. Even with these deciduous tree perches, the bird’s plumage resembled old tree bark and lichens.