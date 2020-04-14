DAVIS COLUMN: Challenging times unveil compassion

Xiong will receive the 2019 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award for searching for the archer who forgot it. Vortex is the corporate sponsor.

Jim Bonney, of Franklin, met and talked to Xiong for the first time when each archer headed out to hunt during the early archery season last autumn. Bonney returned to his vehicle, packed up and left before Xiong did. When Xiong returned to head home he saw the crossbow, left a note on a nearby tree, posted a note on Facebook, and checked in at the local sheriff’s office before returning home with the bow.

The next afternoon, Xiong drove 40 miles back to the location, waited an hour until Bonney came looking to see if anyone had picked up his bow and was trying to make contact with him to return it. Yes, that’s exactly what Xiong did.

“Years earlier I had a bow stolen from my father’s truck and it was one of the worst things that happened to me. I never wanted something like that to happen to anyone else, and that’s why I spent time trying to get it back to this person I didn’t know and just met the previous day,” he said.

With Wisconsin hunting seasons ongoing, now is a great time to nominate someone through the DNR to be considered for the 2020 Ethical Hunter Award. Watch for reminders throughout the year about the process.