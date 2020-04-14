DAVIS COLUMN: Challenging times unveil compassion

Outside-minded people, even when alone, are unveiling consideration, smiling to remain positive and marveling at the wonders of spring’s nature.
A pair of sandhill cranes, likely a larger male and slightly smaller female, were together in a lowland habitat. The male was doing his dance and calls. Crane dances are so noteworthy that crane groups are sometimes called dances, and also constructions, sedges and sieges.
A pair of Canada geese were doing their own version of “look at me; here I am.” Again, the male bird was noticeably larger than the female.
The larger female bald eagle was brooding her hatchlings, while the smaller male flew in with a meat meal for mother and child (children?).
Wood ducks followed one another as though they were corded together.
All sightings were possible from a vehicle, but equally accessible from some walking trails on wildlife areas. While many state parks are closed to everything but turkey hunters actually hunting, other public and some private land is open with permission.
Don Martin, at Martin’s Sporting Goods in Green County, remarked many were waiting for more spring-like weather, so fishing bait sales were slim. “It’s too bad that some abused their privilege and trashed or vandalized areas within the parks, which had to be closed; but most respect the property,” he said. “Maybe closing had to happen anyway, but it’s still a shame.”
Martin did have a run on some special fishing licenses for bank poles, somewhat unusual but times are changing.
Wayne Whitemarsh, at McFarlanes in Sauk County, on leave to be extra cautious, has been spending time clearing brush, helping farmer’s make bluebird houses, and finding a few shed antlers while cutting buckthorns and pulling garlic mustard.
“If you know someone who is stuck inside, give them a call and see if they need something. Or just talk fishing,” Whitemarsh said. “Now is a great time to help landowners with property projects. You never know when you might find a “morel” tree and get permission to come back in two weeks.”
While fishing, at least for the May opener, is up in the air in state parks, be aware that some fish stocking may fall victim the COVID-19, too, resulting in more fish stocked in a few places than in other years.
A good ethical deed will be recognized later this spring at Vortex Optics, in Barneveld.. Hank Xiong, 29, of Oshkosh, will receive recognition and prizes for returning a compound bow to a fellow hunter who drove off and left it at a public hunting forest parking lot.
Twenty-three years ago three sportsmen, including a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden supervisor, initiated the DNR Ethical Hunter Award, which has been presented annually to a public-nominated, licensed hunter who executes an ethical act in befriending a fellow hunter or a larger segment of the hunting community; someone who gives of his or her time to help another hunter enjoy or be safe while hunting.
Xiong will receive the 2019 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award for searching for the archer who forgot it. Vortex is the corporate sponsor.
Jim Bonney, of Franklin, met and talked to Xiong for the first time when each archer headed out to hunt during the early archery season last autumn. Bonney returned to his vehicle, packed up and left before Xiong did. When Xiong returned to head home he saw the crossbow, left a note on a nearby tree, posted a note on Facebook, and checked in at the local sheriff’s office before returning home with the bow.
The next afternoon, Xiong drove 40 miles back to the location, waited an hour until Bonney came looking to see if anyone had picked up his bow and was trying to make contact with him to return it. Yes, that’s exactly what Xiong did.
“Years earlier I had a bow stolen from my father’s truck and it was one of the worst things that happened to me. I never wanted something like that to happen to anyone else, and that’s why I spent time trying to get it back to this person I didn’t know and just met the previous day,” he said.
With Wisconsin hunting seasons ongoing, now is a great time to nominate someone through the DNR to be considered for the 2020 Ethical Hunter Award. Watch for reminders throughout the year about the process.
Good, ethical deeds are being done all the time, and it seems more so during this challenging time. Help the DNR recognize an ethical hunter annually.
Spring moves on, albeit slowly, but steadily. Bluebirds are nesting. Bald eagles are brooding young; sandhill cranes and Canada geese are developing pair bonds. Pasque flowers are blooming, as are bloodroots. Skunk cabbage is developing fruit. Asparagus is emerging. Rhubarb is being picked, chives, watercress, and leeks are ready to add flavor. Birch trees are being tapped for lightly sweetened-flavored water, which is an interesting way to brew coffee or tea.
Help someone who needs a bit of advice, encouragement, or a helping hand during this challenge so we can be ready for Wisconsin’s 2020 gun deer season regardless of the circumstances.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
