DAVIS COLUMN: Cold, snow usher in winter's heartier outdoor activities

Two contradictory recreations, ice fishing and early open water trout fishing, are now going head to head. Trout fishing can be more exposing, while ice fishers often crawl inside a shelter that can warm into the 60s.
Snowshoers, snowmobilers, and cross country skiers are about to fill many trails on public and private property. Ice skating can match well with ice fishing, with a ready warming shelter for kids.
Wild turkey and pheasant hunting close Jan. 9, as does archery and crossbow season. Extended archery and crossbow hunting continue in selected areas until Jan. 31. but only in designated deer management units.
Along with hunting seasons, the game in some cases is also making changes. Buck deer are beginning to shed their antlers, which could change authorizations needed and used.
Some deer are not finished with rutting activity and there is a likelihood of deer movement near and crossing highways. “I’ve seen three deer that were hit on highways recently,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage.
Wildlife watchers and photographers should treat resting animals with care so as not to cause them to expend more energy than they normally might while moving about to feed.
Deer and turkeys continue to make use of waste grain in soybean fields and corn stubble. Frequent patches of pawed snow are a sign feeding occurred where an animal likely smelled a kernel, cleared the snow and then licked up a kernel, or more, along with a drink of frozen water.
Ice fishing continues to be a safe or sorry combination, with safe continuing to improve as low temperatures dip into a zero rating at night.
“Limits of bluegills and perch have been taken from the backwaters along the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers,” said John Borzick, at Tall Tales in Boscobel. “Ice creepers (worn on boots) are recommended, although snow on the ice makes traction better than bare ice. Added success has been accomplished by staying back from drilled hole and then using a longer pole.”
Ice fishers are being cautioned of extreme shortages of some gear and supplies. “I’m lucky to get 40 percent of my orders,” Borzick said. “Some of the larger stores have given up so that might help by freeing up smaller stores getting a few supplies.”
“Supplies remain a big problem,” said Don Martin at Martin’s in Monroe. “Getting 10 percent of an order is good sometimes. But I have plenty jigs and bait. Spring fishing gear is another matter.”
Trappers have been hindered by spotty ice, too,” said Wayne Smith in the Yellowstone Lake area in Lafayette County. “Land trapping is tough, too and many don’t mess with it. Wisconsin’s coyote pelts are not in demand.”
“Orders are still a problem, which might continue into the spring fishing season, too,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage. “But fishing has been pretty good if one can find good ice. Bunnies are beginning to show up, too. Remember, too, that as long as there is a deer gun season ongoing, blaze orange is the rule in those units.”
Bird feeding has picked up with the cold weather and snow. Table waste has been used to supplement bird feed for a surprising number of birds. What’s left opossums will clean up at night.
Cold weather has brought bald and golden eagles in where animal carcasses exist beside roads. Mating activity has been noticed in red-tailed hawks and bald eagles. Paired birds are a clue.
New or revived products for 2022 include a traveling pillow from honeydewsleep.com. Several pillow types are available but the most versatile is the travel pillow that can fill in whether riding to a cabin in northern Wisconsin or sleeping in an airport.
Sharpie pens are now available in “blaze” orange at most outlets and are handy to mark deer hunting events on 2022 calendars.
Several northern counties, Rusk and Oneida, have reported animal harassment by wolves.
PATHWATER is now available in a 25 ounce aluminum bottle, meant to be refilled, not recycled. The new size is decorated as a Wisconsin winter. Will the other seasons appear on bottles during 2022? Ask at INFO@DrinkPath.com. It’s as much about the container as the water.
The Mozy Team is producing The Jacket for Your Legs in several sizes. It’s great as a stadium blanket, yet many times warmer, or try it while ice fishing or sitting on a stump hunting deer or watching wildlife.
Harvest authorization information for the 2022 spring turkey season has been mailed. Forget to apply or want more? Bonus authorizations are sold, as before, beginning March 21, 2022.
