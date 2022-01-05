DAVIS COLUMN: Cold, snow usher in winter's heartier outdoor activities

Ice fishing continues to be a safe or sorry combination, with safe continuing to improve as low temperatures dip into a zero rating at night.

“Limits of bluegills and perch have been taken from the backwaters along the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers,” said John Borzick, at Tall Tales in Boscobel. “Ice creepers (worn on boots) are recommended, although snow on the ice makes traction better than bare ice. Added success has been accomplished by staying back from drilled hole and then using a longer pole.”

Ice fishers are being cautioned of extreme shortages of some gear and supplies. “I’m lucky to get 40 percent of my orders,” Borzick said. “Some of the larger stores have given up so that might help by freeing up smaller stores getting a few supplies.”

“Supplies remain a big problem,” said Don Martin at Martin’s in Monroe. “Getting 10 percent of an order is good sometimes. But I have plenty jigs and bait. Spring fishing gear is another matter.”

Trappers have been hindered by spotty ice, too,” said Wayne Smith in the Yellowstone Lake area in Lafayette County. “Land trapping is tough, too and many don’t mess with it. Wisconsin’s coyote pelts are not in demand.”