DAVIS COLUMN: Common sense enduring Wisconsin’s winter

Whether the lead came from the pellets or from consumption of lead-containing meat, including venison, or both, may never be known.

The sick bird continues to be cared for with its condition looked upon as guarded, with the hope it may be released at some point.

The nearby nest is still a mystery because the sick bird is likely the male of the nesting pair. Two adults have subsequently been seen around the nest area, refurbishing the structure and probably planning a family.

All bets are still on whether the female found a partner, or a different pair found the nest appealing and is planning a family.

A local warden is continuing to investigate the shooting and is requesting tips as evidence builds.

A Madison-based Audubon Society has included this nest on its nest watch program, as it did last year, with local birders keeping watchful eyes focused from roadside positions.

This set of circumstances is above and beyond the weather discomforts and dangers of early nesting evolving . The eaglets will fledge about Independence Day and they will be quite independent prior to the onset of next winter.