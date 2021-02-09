DAVIS COLUMN: Common sense enduring Wisconsin’s winter

Bald eagles are laying eggs. Great-horned owls are beyond. Ice auger shafts are too short. Double-gloved hands find parka pockets needy.
Maybe Bernie had the correct idea about using mittens.
Even the meteorologists’ axiom that “there isn’t any bad weather, just poor clothing choices,” is being stretched to a breaking point.
Nesting pairs of bald eagles have one member sitting tight, low in the nest bowl, to protect up to three large eggs. Incubation must begin as soon as the first egg has been in the nest because even a normal Wisconsin winter will render an eagle egg lifeless.
The eventual hatching is spread over several days so the eaglets are not the same age,which creats fights. Parents will usually even out over-anxious offspring when feeding.
Weather and other factors still handicap young and adult bald eagles, too.
An adult eagle (white head and tail after four-five years) in eastern Iowa County was observed flying into a large hay bale. Days later, presumably the one was found roadside, unable to fly.
A trained and experienced raptor handler, who lives nearby, picked up the bird without a talon experience, and transported it to the Dane County Humane Society animal care center where a high level of lead was detected in the bird’s blood. Later three shotgun pellets showed on an x-ray, and areas had begun to heal.
Whether the lead came from the pellets or from consumption of lead-containing meat, including venison, or both, may never be known.
The sick bird continues to be cared for with its condition looked upon as guarded, with the hope it may be released at some point.
The nearby nest is still a mystery because the sick bird is likely the male of the nesting pair. Two adults have subsequently been seen around the nest area, refurbishing the structure and probably planning a family.
All bets are still on whether the female found a partner, or a different pair found the nest appealing and is planning a family.
A local warden is continuing to investigate the shooting and is requesting tips as evidence builds.
A Madison-based Audubon Society has included this nest on its nest watch program, as it did last year, with local birders keeping watchful eyes focused from roadside positions.
This set of circumstances is above and beyond the weather discomforts and dangers of early nesting evolving . The eaglets will fledge about Independence Day and they will be quite independent prior to the onset of next winter.
Area outdoors enthusiasts are quick to add that a Wisconsin winter, even this one, need not cut short watching eagles, feeding smaller birds, faithful fishing, snowmobiling, common sense hiking and even confining outdoors enjoyment to a kitchen window or slow-moving truck.
If feeding and watching cardinals and chickadees from indoors is high on the list, Wayne Whitemarsh, a Sauk City outdoorsman, reminds to continue feeding if the birds have become accustomed to handouts.
“Use some common sense, too; hike in pairs in case someone should fall or get in trouble,” Wayne advises. “Bring hand warmers, the kind you shake to start, and protect your face and hands. There’s a beauty in this cold weather, if dealt with in the proper way. Boot cleats may be necessary when hiking trails.”
Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources field wardens have to be out and about, so Mike Burns, the warden in Lafayette County, takes precautions for his own safety, as well as that of outdoors enthusiasts.
“I have jumper cables, battery equipment, and food and water in the truck,” he said. “We’re still out doing compliance checks, but also ready to assist so we must dress in layers, stay dry by not over-exerting ourselves; just take it slow.
“The Cork Down Saloon near the lake (Yellowstone State Park) held a fisheree recently, so folks are still out fishing and enjoying the winter.”
“Use common sense,” advises Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage. “You’ve got to cover your face; snowmobilers do it with a helmet with a face shield, ice fishers with their little shacks and good water-proof mittens.
“There are plenty of things still going on. People are watching eagles, sometimes from their vehicles, and keep feeding the birds. They’re still around. Make sure the other animals are cared for, too.
Wayne Smith, near Blanchardville, speaks highly of Carhartt pants and coats, which are wind-protecting and insulated, he said.
“My outside dogs are in insulated houses, top to bottom, some with a divider the dogs go behind, others have flaps. Dogs need plenty of straw and I usually shoot an additional deer, grind and cook it, and put a couple spoons of the meat in warm water in their dog food at night. If they come out in the morning and stretch instead of shivering, that’s a good sign.”
The average high temperature on February 17 is 30 degrees.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.