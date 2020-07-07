DAVIS COLUMN: Competing with, and exploiting, insects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Insects own July; sometimes competing for a place to land or crawl on our arms and legs.

Others, or imitations of them, may help catch a trout, bass or bluegill. Many insects eat what we eat or what gardens are planted to grow. Still other six-legged animals assist plants in getting a squash, cucumber, raspberry or apple fruit to grow from a flower.

Many bugs are just plain interesting to watch, photograph, or attract closer to plants that we like. Some bugs help in decomposing organic matter or pester the deer we are watching, maybe making for a more interesting photograph as they struggle, as we do, to keep the critters out of our hair.

Not all insects react to all people the same, which often leads to disagreement as to the best bug-don’t-bother-me concoctions.

“Wisconsin has about 60 kinds of mosquitoes,” said P J Liesch, at the UW Insect Diagnostic Laboratory on campus. “Some people just seem to be more attractive to certain insects, but usually it’s more complicated than that, all the way down to which microbes are living on us, maybe at that moment.”

Repellants don’t usually work well against all insects, either. Some, such as IcyHot and Buggins, may work on buffalo gnats but not mosquitoes, for example.