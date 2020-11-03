DAVIS COLUMN: Deer hunters using calendar to create opportunities

The seed is what these birds are after, leaving the shell to clutter the area below the feeder.

Several things that surprised me about feeding is the number of items we throw out that birds will use, including old bread, a roast chicken or turkey carcass and bits of shagbark hickory nut meats left inside shells.

Some feed squirrels and jays a handful of shelled corn each morning just on a concrete slab outside a basement door. Those who crack hickory nuts, might consider picking more nuts next fall and cracking a few for the squirrels, jays and nuthatches, too. Do the same spread with a regular bird feed mixture. Not only will the ground feeders love it, but so do many birds who more commonly perch on feeders.

For those pheasant hunters who are not pleased that the releases are down by a third, note that any drops missed because of heavy rains are being made up by making sure each property will get their birds the next week or beyond. No releases will be done after gun deer season this year, Kelly Maguire, of Poynette, said.

John Borzick, at Tall Tails Sports and Spirits in Boscobel, hinted walleyes have continued to take bait, but crappies and other pan fishing have slowed on Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers and backwaters.