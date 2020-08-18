DAVIS COLUMN: Deer maturation reaching fruition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin’s state wildlife animal, the white-tailed deer, has spent the spring and summer being born, developing and preparing to begin another generation.

While deer are often on our minds, when the leaves begin to show off before death and abscission, these stately mammals are now the culmination of eye-catching animals.

Fawns’ spots begin to disappear, bucks’ antlers are larger than life before velvet peels, and does’ bodies are preparing for another fetus (or more).

Hunters may seem to have a corner on possessing deer in their minds, but photographers and deer watcher go about their business of “gathering” deer in their own, quiet ways, too.

Unlike hunters, their satisfaction comes by saying little about what seeing them has brought.

New alfalfa, maturing corn, soybeans and wild apples are favorite deer feeding areas of bucks, does and fawns, which are often feeding together in these habitats.

Continue to check the DNR website for hunting season forecasts and possible venison donations changes and a print copy of one-in-all hunting regulations.