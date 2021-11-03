DAVIS COLUMN: Deer season planning includes safety

The 2021 gun deer season, and other late autumn gatherings, involve planning, not procrastination; self-safety thinking, not wagering health.
Dr. Jeffrey Pothof, UW Heath’s Chief Quality Officer, emergency medicine physician, and deer hunter, is encouraged by what’s available to deer hunters this year to remain safer from COVID-19 compared to 2020.
“We’re better off because many hunters have been vaccinated and some are getting booster shots already. Hanging out in relatively small groups, hunters are at a much lower risk than last year,” he said.
As with many safety moves, the hunter is actually protecting the next guy, as much as him or herself. Being vaccinated and having a booster shot can mean a hunter next to you is much less likely to get COVID-19.
Reviewing and planning to engage the four rules of firearm safety are paramount.
Jon King, WDNR Administrative Warden (hunter education), says that by following the four rules hunters are more likely to have a healthy and happy end to their season.
Unfortunately the 2021 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet does not include the four safety rules, but older pamphlets do.
Missing, too, is the general number for questions and information, which still is 1-888-936-7490 (1-888 (WDNR-INFO).
Remaining safe from chronic wasting disease prions contact is a continuing concern, even though this prion disease is not known to infect people, but is deadly to white-tailed deer, along with elk, caribou and moose.
Being prepared begins where the feet hit the terrain, according to Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage.
“Check your footwear and clothing to be ready for any weather during the season. Like so many things, get it now or you may not be able to find it.”
Check the tree-stand if it was left in the tree; make sure the straps weren’t damaged by squirrels, too. Jumping ahead to the ice season, which may overlap with the nine-day hunt; “If a new ice drill, or even a battery, are necessary, get them now," Williams recommends.
Back to the deer season, Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe warns.
“Watch out for those who buy of boxes of ammunition and resell at several times value," he said. “I was at an auction and rifle ammunition was selling for $80 a box of 20.”
John Borzick’s (at Tall Tails in Boscobel) advice hinges on getting a limited supply of ammunition, sighting in the rifle rather than watching a deer run away, and purchasing the license and permits well before the last day.
“The wait is shorter and the supply is a little better now than later, he said.
So far, deer hunting has been excellent, exciting, with good deer movement and action,” Borzick said.
Wayne Smith, of Lafayette County, a raccoon hunter and trapper, knows land changes ownership, so check early rather than assume permission is still good.
“Check those stands, trees may have blown over and the woods may not look or be as last time out,” he said. “And don’t forget to get the antlerless authorizations so you have a number to register a doe.”
Water levels in some areas are not good, so find out ahead, he said.
Technology is not for everyone so use it when you care to. A pair of hunters from Georgia planned to use an archery hunt as a prelude to Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting and used technology to ask and inform the landowner.
“We have some venison sausage and hamburger for you (landowner)," one of the hunters said. "It’s from deer that tested negative. Attached is a Google map of your property, where our stands will be, and the days we’ll hunt and our entrance location, the direction we’ll use to enter. We’ll share this information with the other hunter you have coming to make sure everyone is happy and has their space.”
A few yellow leaves remain in southern Wisconsin, sort of accent fall color. Some of the oaks have taken on a bronze appearance. Corn, soybeans and alfalfa continue to be harvested, but geese, cranes squirrels, turkeys and deer continue to use the fields as they did before harvesting.
Birding in now easier due to deciduous trees losing their leaves.
Fishing remains strong, while trappers are holding off in hope of prime pelts, except for farmers want muskrats removed, now.
Mushroom and nut gathering is about over. Fencing should be installed, if necessary, to protect against deer damage.
Garlic planting is prime, using clove pieces from store bulbs.
Continue to record and photograph feeder birds, trying 2-3 select food types rather than a mixture of 10 varieties, some of which birds rarely eat.
Prepare for gun deer season, winter, and card photographs.
Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.