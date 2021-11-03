DAVIS COLUMN: Deer season planning includes safety

So far, deer hunting has been excellent, exciting, with good deer movement and action,” Borzick said.

Wayne Smith, of Lafayette County, a raccoon hunter and trapper, knows land changes ownership, so check early rather than assume permission is still good.

“Check those stands, trees may have blown over and the woods may not look or be as last time out,” he said. “And don’t forget to get the antlerless authorizations so you have a number to register a doe.”

Water levels in some areas are not good, so find out ahead, he said.

Technology is not for everyone so use it when you care to. A pair of hunters from Georgia planned to use an archery hunt as a prelude to Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting and used technology to ask and inform the landowner.

“We have some venison sausage and hamburger for you (landowner)," one of the hunters said. "It’s from deer that tested negative. Attached is a Google map of your property, where our stands will be, and the days we’ll hunt and our entrance location, the direction we’ll use to enter. We’ll share this information with the other hunter you have coming to make sure everyone is happy and has their space.”