DAVIS COLUMN: Deer still dominate as more winter activities begin

These hunters tell us that when we quiz them regarding their hunts. Deer may not enter the discussion until the second or third sentence, or the next paragraph or a day later.

Several deer seasons have wrapped up and more are to come.

Muzzleloader season ends (Dec. 8). An antlerless season follows immediately. The Holiday hunt, another nine-day season, begins Dec. 24. The archery/crossbow season ends Jan. 9, 2022 in most locations.

A grandfather, who had taken his grandson deer hunting, related that the lad had been sitting in a deer stand, saw no deer so walked home and came back to the stand with his squirrel gun and shot his limit of gray squirrels.

“The elk shot illegally in Central Wisconsin is still on many hunters’ minds. What a shame,” Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage. “Every kind of animal has been seen by hunters; bobcats, bears, squirrels, and rabbits and a host of birds and plants. They mentioned them all, sometimes before the deer stores.”

Two men were in Williams’ store gearing up to fish walleyes and bass from Wisconsin River sandbars. Six and seven-pound bass were being caught.