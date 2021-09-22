DAVIS COLUMN: Deer tag changes transformed terminology

An added disquiet in 2021 is practice shot may have been the last cartridge and there are no more to be had in sports shops, hardware stores, gun shows or a fellow hunter next door.

“Supplies are very short,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage. “Hunters are wondering, too, about the moon phase, if there is enough ammunition to sight in a gun, or heaven forbid, whether to put off hunting until next month or even next year.”

Early successes during teal, Canada goose, and mourning dove seasons were good, but after 3-4 days it was more a hit or miss.

“Still, if you’re out in the woods, enjoy it. If a hunter has to harvest something to have a good time, maybe picking an ear of corn, gathering some hickory nuts or just looking at the colors; they’re changing,” according to Williams.

John Borzick, at Tall Tales in Boscobel, says going into a tree stand or blind just to get out seems to be enough for many this month. “Squirrel hunting, on the other hand is appealing, or as is scouting for turkeys, patterning deer, and poking around to gauge hard mast and maybe grab a few shagbark hickory nuts, too.