DAVIS COLUMN: Deer tag changes transformed terminology

A Northern Wisconsin man came across a 1917 State of Wisconsin resident deer tag, No. 27921, which was issued to a hunter in Douglas County.
“As soon as the deer is killed the owner must attach the tag to the carcass”, instructions printed on the back of the tag state. That was the requirement for nearly a century.
“This Tag Must be in Your Possession when Hunting Deer and Must be Shown to any Conservation Warden on Demand, is also printed on the back side. The 1917 tag cost a dime, then.
Three years later, 1920, hunters were issued metal tags, again costing 10 cents.
Over the years metal tags finally gave way to various types of paper tags and recently “tagging” a deer was no longer required, which meant there were no longer any tags issued to hunters. Instead, hunters are issued deer harvest authorizations, which provide the number to be used when registering a deer. At that point, the hunter is provided a confirmation number as proof the animal was registered with the DNR.
The person finding the 1917 deer tag is selling this piece of history, but likely not for a dime; maybe 1,000 dimes or maybe 1,000 quarters.
Anxiety gets high when an outdoors person sees the first colored leaf, a white-tailed buck with bare antlers, a squirrel gnawing on a shagbark hickory seed, or smells the spent casing of a rifle cartridge or shotshell used in practice.
An added disquiet in 2021 is practice shot may have been the last cartridge and there are no more to be had in sports shops, hardware stores, gun shows or a fellow hunter next door.
“Supplies are very short,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage. “Hunters are wondering, too, about the moon phase, if there is enough ammunition to sight in a gun, or heaven forbid, whether to put off hunting until next month or even next year.”
Early successes during teal, Canada goose, and mourning dove seasons were good, but after 3-4 days it was more a hit or miss.
“Still, if you’re out in the woods, enjoy it. If a hunter has to harvest something to have a good time, maybe picking an ear of corn, gathering some hickory nuts or just looking at the colors; they’re changing,” according to Williams.
John Borzick, at Tall Tales in Boscobel, says going into a tree stand or blind just to get out seems to be enough for many this month. “Squirrel hunting, on the other hand is appealing, or as is scouting for turkeys, patterning deer, and poking around to gauge hard mast and maybe grab a few shagbark hickory nuts, too.
Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, said a few anglers have stumbled onto northern pike in the Sugar River, and others are just talking about fall activities, but not quite ready to go full bore after bucks or even take an early tour and catch some colors on soybeans, walnuts and birch trees before they fall.
Six lake sturgeon, the largest 65 inches long and weighing 60 pounds, were registered at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City. The large fish had an internal transmitter that was placed there 17 years prior to being caught by a Madison angler.
One fish was registered in Boscobel, according to Borzick.
Wally Bamfi, at Sauk city, is still looking for shells himself to enjoy pheasant hunting with his three dogs during and after the October
16 opening.
Turkey season is open, too, and thoughts are mixed as to the populations. Many turkey hunters forgo the fall season because too much is about. On the flip side, turkey hunting is an activity where one shell may be all that’s needed.
Duck season is right around the corner for the southern zone (Oct.
2), while youth waterfowlers enjoyed their two-day season and are now eligible to partake in regular hunts, too.
Deer have found that the mast crop of acorns is enough to hold them in the woods, so fewer are hanging out in bean fields and chopped corn fields. Alfalfa still draws its share, however.
Ruffed grouse populations are trending down, by about six percent based on spring drumming counts. Most grouse hunters don’t look much at the cycles; they go regardless. But here is where ample shells is handy.
Fall colors are beginning to draw their share, but don’t be tardy here; look small and enjoy the bits of color here and there. In southern Wisconsin leaf fall has already begun in birches, walnuts and soybean fields.
Ginseng diggers, while generally tight-mouthed, are enjoying a bit better pay for their hikint with prices for green root, according to Aaron Taylor, a buyer in Gays Mills area, starting at $210 to $235 a pound, maybe a bit more.
Help a fellow outdoors person along if you can. Tell them where the color is best, bird migration is strong, loan a few shotshells, and encourage them to fish trout until Oct. 15, when the season closes.
Procrastination may have gotten the best of some who waited to buy or do. Most gathering seasons are relatively short.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.