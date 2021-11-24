DAVIS COLUMN: Disclosing deer registrations upcoming

Daily media have already reported the Nov. 23 numbers. If you missed them, go to the harvest summary on the DNR Web page. Other interesting data to show up near year’s end will include licenses sales, ages of hunters, states represented in the hunting force, and firearm injuries.

Seasons following the nine day gun deer season are continuing archer/crossbow season, muzzleloader antlerless Hunt and anterless Holiday Hunt.

The later part of the nine-day season appears to less settling weather-wise. Any sighting and safety snow during the second weekend may be a surprise.

Anything left from the Thanksgiving Day feast? Bird carcasses may provide a taste for some birds, but raccoons, coyotes, squirrels, and opossums are more likely, so be careful what you wish for. Rural residents may have little fear in seeing coyotes, eagles, crows and other at these left over feeding stations.

Bob Ross, owner at Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop on old Sauk Road in Middleton, said the supply train has hit the bird feeding world, too, but there are still options to keep feeders full.

“The birds are eating voraciously and caching seeds and suet,” he said. “Sunflowers, suet, white and golden safflower are good choices.”