DAVIS COLUMN: Diversity abounds in northern Wisconsin

Decades ago northern Wisconsin was where gun deer season happened.
Measured by deer density, the state is now upside down; hunters find more deer but few easy access to parcels, from central Wisconsin south.
It’s almost a given that ruffed grouse hunters go north, and if there is a sharp-tailed grouse season, that, too is limited to the far northwest.
Traveling north to hunt grouse is never a sole adventure. There are still deer, in decent numbers, in some parts. Bears, wolves, even elk in a few locations, different forest types, more eagles, snowshoe hares, melanistic gray squirrels, and an abundance of red (pine) squirrels all call northern Wisconsin home.
Of those animals, not all are hunted. Many are just seen and admired, but add greatly to the "hunt."
In addition to game seasons, vegetation, particularly during autumn, is highly sought. When the deciduous species shed, including the late needle-falling tamarack, the evergreens contrast with white birch boles and oaks hold their tan leaves.
Habitat is generally open in huge blocks of federal forest land, some managed for pulp aspen, where grouse and woodcock feed. Timberdoodles migrate; grouse stay.
Like deer, ruffed grouse are not everywhere, even during the middle of their 10-year-cycle.
Weather changes their habitats nearly daily during autumn. One hunter, and his dog, managed what most only dream about — taking a possession limit of 15 birds in 3-4 days. A week later, weather changed, leaves fell, and it was three birds in three days. However, 20 birds were flushed on the second day of that venture.
Time permitting, head north for diversity, ease of access and ample excitement. Carry a compass, map and water for hunter and dog. Slow down and smell the wintergreen and ponder the century-old, decaying pine stumps.
Another sometimes-forgotten outdoors activity, is worthy north and south. Doug Williams, at D W Sports in Portage, converses regularly with three squirrel hunters who, whenever they have the notion, take their limits of five squirrels, gray and/or fox. This year, with the lack of hard mast, they’ve turned to hunting corn field edges with the same success they usually have in an oak, hickory or walnut woods.
Back to the grouse hunter; he reported almost no hawthorn fruit or acorns. Greens and hazelnut catkins filled the birds’ crops. Woodcock, before they migrated south, were turning leaves under the hazelnuts, looking for worms, not catkins.
Deer are beginning to move big time. Deer watching and photographing is popular among those who may own a tree stand but not a rifle or crossbow.
These non-hunters should take a gander at Quaker Boy Game Calls’ line of deer calls. Even the names — Brawler, Weezzy, Bleat, and Ridge Runner Hex — are enough to envision bringing a buck close. Outdoors men and women do not need a license to call deer, but private land and bright clothing would be advised.
Williams said archers and crossbowers are doing well with deer of all animal sizes being taken.
Recent rain, measured in multiple inches, dampened some portions of southern and central Wisconsin. Before that, Williams said fishing was fantastic. That word is likely to be used in a week or so when the trophy walleye anglers have the waters to themselves during gun deer season.
Already, Don Martin, at Martin's Sports in Monroe, mentioned a man boasting of landing and releasing three muskies in southern Wisconsin, measuring 40, 46 and 52 inches.
Pheasant releases and access to some lowland habitat may be difficult, impossible or treacherous. After this week, stocking will be weekly, not twice. Remember, too, releases have been reduced by one-third.
Travis Anderson, DNR wildlife biologist in Lafayette and Iowa counties, said rain messes up stocking in several ways. Wet birds in crates don’t do well. Lowlands are difficult, maybe impossible, to hunt, too.
Some non-hunting excitement can be seem countryside in area corn fields where hundreds of clean, gray sandhill cranes are feeding before continuing their journey south.
Where’d the brown feathers go? The rains washed the stain off.
Deer season planning is timely. Ammunition shortages, hunting during COVID-19, and meat processing may all change methodology.
In spite of wet weather, wet soil and feet, many people are still enjoying autumn’s outdoors in a variety of ways.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
