DAVIS COLUMN: Diversity abounds in northern Wisconsin

Weather changes their habitats nearly daily during autumn. One hunter, and his dog, managed what most only dream about — taking a possession limit of 15 birds in 3-4 days. A week later, weather changed, leaves fell, and it was three birds in three days. However, 20 birds were flushed on the second day of that venture.

Time permitting, head north for diversity, ease of access and ample excitement. Carry a compass, map and water for hunter and dog. Slow down and smell the wintergreen and ponder the century-old, decaying pine stumps.

Another sometimes-forgotten outdoors activity, is worthy north and south. Doug Williams, at D W Sports in Portage, converses regularly with three squirrel hunters who, whenever they have the notion, take their limits of five squirrels, gray and/or fox. This year, with the lack of hard mast, they’ve turned to hunting corn field edges with the same success they usually have in an oak, hickory or walnut woods.

Back to the grouse hunter; he reported almost no hawthorn fruit or acorns. Greens and hazelnut catkins filled the birds’ crops. Woodcock, before they migrated south, were turning leaves under the hazelnuts, looking for worms, not catkins.

Deer are beginning to move big time. Deer watching and photographing is popular among those who may own a tree stand but not a rifle or crossbow.