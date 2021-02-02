DAVIS COLUMN: Dodging Wisconsin’s winters by hibernation

Normally morels first appear in late April-early May, but in 2012, I saw the first on March 25, when the temperature hit about 80 degrees.

That was an early spring, signing in with that first morel fruiting body.

Having nothing much to do with spring, but an eastern Iowa County man recorded what he suspects is a wolf howling. He also picked up some scat in case the DNR would like to do a DNA analysis. Two wolves have been caught in recent years, and released, by coyote and bobcat trappers close to where the recording was made.

The DNR’s wolf sage said, “Probably.”

One mature bald eagle, unable to fly, was picked up roadside and rushed to the Dane County Humane Society in Madison due to lead poisoning.

Guarded optimism. In addition, this bird may be the mate of a nesting pair, who were about to begin their 10th year in a red oak tree nest. Several golden eagles have been sighted in the area, too, but no snowy owls, evening grosbeaks, or great gray owls.

Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, doesn’t have a pet spring sign, but knows when it does come some outdoors enthusiasts will likely be disappointed.