DAVIS COLUMN: Eagle activity foretastes a new year

Beginning anew is about timing for most wildlife, as well as fish and plants.

Bald eagles exemplify this by insuring young eaglets have ample time to learn flight, fight and fending for themselves before long-distance excursions may be necessary to find food during next winter. These developments take time, up to 36 days of fertilized egg incubation, followed by three months of growth and development before leaving the nest by Independence Day.

Before young eagles leave the nest, they are hatching around April Fool’s Day, and before that, egg-laying happens at about Valentine’s Day. But in spite of warm hearts, it can be mighty cold in February and eggs will freeze.

That’s the reason we know, without climbing a 75-foot white pine and climbing in an eagle’s nest bowl, that there are 1-3 eggs in the bottom. One of the two adults must sit on the eggs at all times, or development stops and recruitment is lost for another year.

Before eggs are laid, the perennial nest, sometimes weighing two tons, has to be made ready. Wood and corn stalks rot. Replacing some of the plant support is already occurring.

New nest material is usually a light color compared to the rotting support beams. This new material is already obvious.