DAVIS COLUMN: Eagle activity foretastes a new year

Beginning anew is about timing for most wildlife, as well as fish and plants.
Bald eagles exemplify this by insuring young eaglets have ample time to learn flight, fight and fending for themselves before long-distance excursions may be necessary to find food during next winter. These developments take time, up to 36 days of fertilized egg incubation, followed by three months of growth and development before leaving the nest by Independence Day.
Before young eagles leave the nest, they are hatching around April Fool’s Day, and before that, egg-laying happens at about Valentine’s Day. But in spite of warm hearts, it can be mighty cold in February and eggs will freeze.
That’s the reason we know, without climbing a 75-foot white pine and climbing in an eagle’s nest bowl, that there are 1-3 eggs in the bottom. One of the two adults must sit on the eggs at all times, or development stops and recruitment is lost for another year.
Before eggs are laid, the perennial nest, sometimes weighing two tons, has to be made ready. Wood and corn stalks rot. Replacing some of the plant support is already occurring.
New nest material is usually a light color compared to the rotting support beams. This new material is already obvious.
Egg incubation time? There is always an adult, maybe just the head showing, sitting deep in the nest bowl.
Hatching time? An adult will be standing in the nest feeding, although they may stand from time to time to turn the eggs too.
Owls, barred and great-horned, are already facing some of those necessities, too. In fact, owls often cache food, which has to be “incubated” to thaw and then fed to owlets.
Other animals face some of these obstacles; they are usually well-hidden in burrows we cannot easily detect.
Watch for big bird antics, including some snowy owls and golden eagles, which have been reported visiting our state. While these early birds go about their business, we’re still feeding birds, counting birds and tallying deer registrations.
Some seasons continue to add to the totals, now somewhere near 270,000 venison carcasses stockpiled and being consumed counting the youth hunt (6,745), archery (39,211), crossbow (47,802) and muzzleloader (5,909), with the antlerless hunt, Holiday hunt, and later archery/crossbow seasons yet to contribute more.
While ice fishing is moving ahead slowly in some areas; much more cold is necessary to keep anglers from getting wet, or worse.
Dream on about the early catch-and-release trout season, which opens Jan. 4, 2020.
Turkey, pheasants and several small game seasons are ongoing, with a special Holiday release of pheasants now in the fields.
The deer predator and CWD 5-year study has begun net trapping adult deer for the last time this winter in Dane, Grant and Iowa counties.
While many folks are wishing for a white Christmas, so are bird feeders, but both are not a sure thing in Southern Wisconsin. Some homeowners are hoping the whitetails can find browse, which does not include stately evergreens, like last winter.
Deer are searching picked fields looking for waste corn, while others have turn to oaks that have the leaves still hanging.
While snow hampers some wildlife, it advantages others. So, too, with humans; some ski and snowmobile, others prefer not to shovel.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.