DAVIS COLUMN: Eagles in tree tops, clear sky and near open water

Bret Schultz, in Black Earth was out opening Saturday and the Tuesday after. “There was someone fishing on Tuesday morning at the first two spots I was going to try,” he said.

Schultz uses the same flies he uses in June. “I start in January and run them through to June most years. Once in a while I’ll go to nymphs and fish deep holes, but generally it’s the ripples, dropping the fly on the opposite side of the ripple and pulling it across. Much of the time the fish are in the trough on my side of the ripple. I can cover more water in 1/3 the time this way.”

Hooking can be touchy and Schultz describes setting by daydreaming, so as not to pull the hook out of the fish’s mouth but make sure the trout has taken the fly. Don’t get over-anxious.

“I tied the same pattern I always use but tied it smaller this year,” he said.

Results? He netted 14 fish Saturday and 8 on Tuesday in a few hours on each outing.

This week appears to have a number of days in the 30’s. Usually it is not the early bird that catches the trout, however.

“Ice fishing has really taken off,” Williams said. “It seems to be good all over.”