DAVIS COLUMN: Encouraging people to head outdoors

Another neighbor was happy to read about, albeit a month late, just having fun with making maple syrup for Sunday pancakes, friends, and family in her kitchen. She placed five taps and began eating breakfast.

Instead of going inside early for a meeting and kibitzing with Wisconsin Towns Association officials about how to play with local tax levies, I sat outside instead, stayed germ-free, and watched a dozen robins gorge on last summer’s crabapple fruits. I thereby passed on the free donuts, coffee and other virus-laden goodies.

True, there may not be much, if any, savings in gathering Wisconsin by being as simple as watching a robin, uncovering a garden carrot or drilling a 5/8-inch hole into a boxelder’s secondary xylem, but these are all things to do to avoid picking up a hitchhiker.

By the way, just thinking and learning about this disease-laden, free-loading particle is onto itself a way to spend some time.

It’s not easy to talk about a disease-causing thing that doesn’t have a formal, scientific name like Escherichia coli, E. coli and now Ecoli for short.

But here’s a try. This coronavirus is in a family with many others, but they have been given names so scientists around the world are all talking the same language.